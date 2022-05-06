Crawdads take 2nd straight from Dash

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads pounded out 10 hits in a 7-4 road victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday, topping the Dash for the second straight night to improve to 13-11 in the South Atlantic League in 2022. On the other side, Winston-Salem fell to 14-10.

Hickory scored five runs in the top of the third inning before adding single runs in the fourth and eighth frames. The Dash managed single runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings before scoring twice in the seventh.

Leadoff hitter Aaron Zavala led the Crawdads with three hits, while Trevor Hauver and Scott Kaperes finished with two apiece. Hickory also received one hit each from Evan Carter, Cristian Inoa and Frainyer Chavez.

Relief pitcher Triston Polley (3-1) earned the win, following Crawdads starter Nick Krauth with 1 1/3 innings of two-run, three-hit ball during which he struck out one and issued one walk. Spencer Mraz picked up a three-inning save during which he allowed no runs on no hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Starter Andrew Dalquist (0-2) took the loss for Winston-Salem, which hosts Hickory again tonight at 7 p.m. before playing Game 5 of the six-game series on Saturday at 6 p.m.