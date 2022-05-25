Crawdads sweep doubleheader vs. Winston-Salem

The Hickory Crawdads returned to L.P. Frans Stadium in third place in the South Division of the South Atlantic League. They left the park in a virtual tie for first.

The Crawdads held the Winston-Salem Dash to six hits and swept a doubleheader Tuesday to open a seven-game series. Hickory rallied to win the opening contest 2-1 and later added a 5-0 win in the nightcap.

With the two wins, Hickory bulled itself near the precipice atop the standings. Despite the Rome (Georgia) Braves’ win at Hudson Valley (New York), the Crawdads pulled even with the Braves at 24-16. Both teams moved .005 percentage points behind the Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-15), who had their home game in Kentucky against the Brooklyn Cyclones rained out.

The wins moved the Crawdads' winning streak to seven in a row, the longest as a Class High-A team. It also equaled the longest streak for the franchise since June 2019. Additionally, Hickory pushed its record against the Dash to 7-3 for the season. Both teams return to L.P. Frans today for a 6 p.m. start.

The evening got off to a rough start for Hickory in the twin bill’s opening inning. Duke Ellis, the SAL’s leading hitter, began the game with a 10-pitch appearance that turned into a walk from Tekoah Roby. Ellis stole second and moved to third when he knocked the ball out of the glove of Keyber Rodriguez, who moved over from short to take the throw from Cody Freeman at the bag. Terrell Tatum’s grounder to first brought in Ellis with the unearned run.

Unable to command the fastball early, Roby needed 27 pitches to record three outs in the first. However, that turned out to be the lone trouble for the right-hander until the sixth. Economizing his pitches, Roby threw no more than 11 in any inning the rest of the game and faced three over the minimum through five innings.

Dash starter Jordan Mikel (0-3) was sharp as well, facing three over the minimum through four innings and striking out two. The narrow lead got away in the fifth, when Cristian Inoa clubbed his second homer of the season out to left. Rodriguez followed the blast with an infield hit to short and scampered to second when Jason Matthews’ throw to first skipped away. A balk moved Rodriguez to third, from where he scored on Aaron Zavala’s single for what was the final margin in Game 1.

Roby (2-4) ran into trouble with one out in the sixth. Tatum singled, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Oscar Colas walked, and a catcher’s interference allowed Bryan Ramos to reach and load the bases.

Destin Dotson was brought in to relieve Roby and he needed just one pitch to get the Crawdads out of trouble, as Luis Mieses bounced into a double play. Dotson then worked around a walk with two outs in the seventh to earn his second save.

With Game 2 set as a makeup game due to a rainout of a game between the two teams in Winston-Salem, the Crawdads played as the road team. Hickory took the lead three batters into the game when Jayce Easley and Zavala both singled before Freeman’s sacrifice fly brought in Easley.

Scott Kapers had the big bat in Game 2, swatting leadoff homers in both the third and the fifth innings, which pushed him to five for the year. Easley followed Kapers' blast in the third with a single. A hit-and-run kept the Crawdads out of an inning-ending double play and left Easley at second, from where he scored on Trevor Hauver’s single.

The Crawdads added an unearned run in the sixth. After Rodriguez walked, Frainyer Chavez grounded a single to right, which was misplayed by Ivan Gonzalez. Rodriguez made it all the way home from first on the play, but Chavez’s attempt to circle the bases was cut down at the plate.

After scoreless innings by Juan Mejia and Michael Brewer, John Matthews finished the night with five shutout innings for the win. Matthews (2-0) allowed two baserunners and struck out three. The shutout by Hickory in Game 2 was its fifth of the season.

On the other side, Winston-Salem's Jesus Valles (2-1) was the losing pitcher in the nightcap after giving up three runs on five hits with a strikeout and a walk in three innings.