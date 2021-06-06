Crawdads sweep doubleheader at Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday, winning both games of a road doubleheader against the Aberdeen IronBirds. Following a 6-1 victory in Game 1, the Crawdads added a 4-2 win in the nightcap to improve to 12-17 on the season.

On the other side, Aberdeen fell to 18-9. The IronBirds had won seven straight games entering Saturday’s twin bill, including the first three games of the six-game series with the Crawdads.

The teams cap the series with a 2:05 p.m. contest today before Hickory returns home to begin a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Aberdeen visits the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. in the first of six games against the High-A East League’s South Division leaders.

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Hickory outhit Aberdeen 10-7 behind three hits from Blaine Crim, two hits and one RBI from Jose Acosta, two hits from Jake Guenther, one hit and two RBIs from both Kenen Irizarry and Frainyer Chavez and one hit from Ryan Anderson. Reliever Zak Kent was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with four strikeouts and no walks, while Grant Wolfram tossed the first four innings, allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.