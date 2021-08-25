Crawdads survive Greenville's rally, win 8-7

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads led by seven runs on two occasions during Tuesday night’s road game against the Greenville Drive. However, the visitors ended up having to hold off a late charge by the Drive to earn an 8-7 win in front of 3,272 fans at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End.

Hickory (44-50) scored twice in the top of the first inning, getting an RBI double from Trey Hair and a sacrifice fly from David Garcia that scored Dustin Harris. The Crawdads added five runs in the second on an RBI fielder’s choice from Ezequiel Duran, a two-run single from Harris and RBI base hits from Hair and Jonathan Ornelas.

After Greenville (51-45) got on the board courtesy of an RBI double from Christian Koss in the bottom of the third, Jake Guenther helped Hickory reclaim a seven-run lead on an RBI single in the fifth. Nevertheless, the Drive battled back thanks to three runs apiece in the sixth and ninth innings.

An RBI single from Nick Sogard and a two-run double from Elih Marrero accounted for Greenville’s sixth-inning runs, while an RBI double from Nick Yorke and RBI groundouts from Koss and Tyler Dearden brought the Drive within a run in the final frame. The Crawdads ultimately escaped, with relief pitcher Spencer Mraz finishing the game despite allowing three runs on four hits in the ninth.