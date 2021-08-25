Crawdads survive Greenville's rally, win 8-7

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads led by seven runs on two occasions during Tuesday night’s road game against the Greenville Drive. However, the visitors ended up having to hold off a late charge by the Drive to earn an 8-7 win in front of 3,272 fans at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End.
Hickory (44-50) scored twice in the top of the first inning, getting an RBI double from Trey Hair and a sacrifice fly from David Garcia that scored Dustin Harris. The Crawdads added five runs in the second on an RBI fielder’s choice from Ezequiel Duran, a two-run single from Harris and RBI base hits from Hair and Jonathan Ornelas.
After Greenville (51-45) got on the board courtesy of an RBI double from Christian Koss in the bottom of the third, Jake Guenther helped Hickory reclaim a seven-run lead on an RBI single in the fifth. Nevertheless, the Drive battled back thanks to three runs apiece in the sixth and ninth innings.
An RBI single from Nick Sogard and a two-run double from Elih Marrero accounted for Greenville’s sixth-inning runs, while an RBI double from Nick Yorke and RBI groundouts from Koss and Tyler Dearden brought the Drive within a run in the final frame. The Crawdads ultimately escaped, with relief pitcher Spencer Mraz finishing the game despite allowing three runs on four hits in the ninth.
After starter Justin Slaten gave up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 2 2/3 innings, Hickory turned to Juan Mejia (1-0), who earned the win thanks to 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with two strikeouts and two walks. Jean Casanova and Sean Chandler also saw time on the mound for the Crawdads, who improved to 22-20 on the road.
At the plate, Hickory got three hits and two RBIs from Hair, two hits and one RBI from Guenther, one hit and two RBIs from Harris, one hit and one RBI each from Duran and Ornelas and one hit from Trevor Hauver. Greenville outhit the Crawdads 11-9 behind three hits and two RBIs from Marrero, two hits and one RBI apiece from Yorke and Sogard, two hits from Brandon Howlett, one hit and two RBIs from Koss and one hit from Stephen Scott.
Drive starter Jay Groome (2-8) lost for the second time in three starts after surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings. He was relieved by Ryan Fernandez, with Cody Scroggins and Zach Bryant also pitching for Greenville.
The teams face off again tonight at 7:05 p.m. before continuing the six-game series on Thursday (7:05 p.m.), Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday (3:05 p.m.).