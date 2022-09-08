Crawdads suffer doubleheader sweep vs. Rome

Big arms and big flies were the theme for the night as the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves continued to inch closer to a South Atlantic League playoff spot by winning both games of a doubleheader with the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday at L.P. Frans Stadium.

A grand slam in the second inning sparked a 5-0 victory in Game 1, and another one in the fifth inning of Game 2 sealed the sweep in an 8-2 win.

The wins kept the Braves (72-53 overall, 36-23 second half) ahead of second-place Asheville by 2 1/2 games in the South Division's second-half standings. Asheville remained alive with a 7-5 victory at Greenville, but Rome’s magic number (a combination of Rome wins or Asheville losses) was cut to four.

Hickory (65-63, 27-35) dropped its third straight entering Game 3 of the six-game series, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.

Along with the big bombs, a pair of South American natives led the way in shutting down the Crawdads attack. Hickory managed just the two runs on seven hits over two seven-inning contests while striking out 17 times.

In Game 1, it was left-hander Luis De Avila (6-8) who continued a strong season for the Braves. In what was likely his final outing for the regular season, the 21-year-old Colombian native threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and a walk and striking out eight. His effort pushed him into the SAL lead in ERA at 3.49, and he also leads the circuit in innings pitched. Backing him up was Grant Holmes, who struck out one of the three hitters he faced in the seventh.

All of the scoring for Rome in the first game came by the home run ball. Bryson Horne clubbed a grand slam in the second inning — his 11th homer of the season — to supply De Avila a comfortable lead. Cal Conley added his sixth homer since joining Rome in mid-July.

Allowing the grand slam in the second was Crawdads starter Larson Kindreich, who took the loss (1-1). Kindreich struggled with control in the inning, as he walked two, with an error by Keyber Rodriguez tossed into the woes of the inning. Leury Tejada gave up the homer in the third, but also struck out seven over 3 1/3 innings of work. Jesus Linarez pitched two scoreless innings to close out Hickory’s pitching line in Game 1.

In the nightcap, it was Royber Salinas (5-7) who shut down the Crawdads' bats for the Braves. The 21-year-old Venezuelan allowed just two baserunners over five innings and struck out six.

Meanwhile, Crawdads starter Robby Ahlstrom (1-6) matched Salinas through the first four innings, as he allowed two baserunners until the game got away in the fifth. Horne started the inning with a double and moved to third when Caleb Durbin reached on a Liam Hicks fielding error at first. Adam Zebrowski’s single brought in Horne, then one out later Jacob Pearson singled to load the bases. Ahlstrom’s walk of Conley forced in Pearson to make it 2-0. Geraldo Quintero provided the grand slam to open up the game for the Braves, his second homer of the season. The final run of the inning scored when Horne singled in Beau Phillips.

Rome added a run in the sixth when Conley singled in Pearson.

Hickory finally dented the scoreboard in the sixth when Thomas Saggese singled in Zion Bannister. Randy Florentino’s fourth homer of the year in the seventh accounted for the final margin.