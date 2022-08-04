Crawdads suffer another extra-inning loss vs. Asheville

The Asheville Tourists were winless on the road in July, but they’ve made themselves feel at home in Hickory. For the second night in a row, Asheville got strong pitching out of the bullpen and scratched out a run in the 10th inning to defeat the Crawdads 8-7 Wednesday night in a South Atlantic League game at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Tourists (41-54 overall, 15-15 second half) entered the six-game series with a nine-game losing streak on the road, all coming during July. Although their 14-29 road record is still the worst in the Sally League, the Tourists are 11-8 this season against the three rival teams in North Carolina — Hickory, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, Hickory (52-46, 14-18) continues to struggle in tight games this season. With the loss, the Crawdads dropped to 8-13 in one-run games and 3-6 in extra-inning games, including all three losses out of the last four games.

Asheville, which has one of the top hitting teams overall in the SAL but is near the bottom of the league in road games, badgered and prodded Hickory pitching throughout the night. The Tourists had 25 baserunners for the game and were retired in order just once on Wednesday.

Despite the number of runners, Asheville stranded 16 in the game as it went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The Tourists built a 5-0 lead by the second inning against starting pitcher Larson Kindreich with the help of five walks and a hit batter. A bases-loaded walk to Chad Stevens earned them a run in the first. Asheville again loaded the bases in the second and took advantage with a two-run double by Michael Sandle (3-for-6), who later scored on a sharp infield single by Zach Daniels. J.C. Correa also brought in a run with a grounder to third.

Hickory began the climb back into the game with two runs in the second. Cristian Inoa reached on an infield hit and circled the bases on Angel Aponte’s double to left. Aponte later scored on a wild pitch by Heitor Tokar and an ensuing throwing error by Correa, the catcher.

Sandle’s second run-scoring hit brought in a run in the fourth, but the Crawdads answered with four runs in the fifth to tie the game at 6-all. Hickory loaded the bases against Tokar before Asheville replaced him with Diosmerky Taveras. Carter greeted the new hurler with a sharp double into the left-field corner to clear the bases, and then scored the tying run on Trevor Hauver’s grounder to third.

The score remained knotted at 6-all with Asheville continuing to challenge for the lead. The Tourists put the first two on in the sixth but stranded both. Two more baserunners reached in the eighth but were left there, as shortstop Frainyer Chavez made a diving catch of a liner to end the inning.

Asheville got a go-ahead run in the ninth against reliever Kelvin Gonzalez when Luis Santana sliced an 0-2 fastball just over the fence in right for his sixth home run of the season.

Meanwhile, the Crawdads, who were held scoreless by the Tourists' bullpen over the final seven innings in Tuesday’s loss, again struggled with the opposing relievers in the loss. After allowing Carter’s double in the fifth, Taveras shut down the Crawdads over the next three innings before handing the ball to Danny Cody in the ninth.

Cody walked Jayce Easley and Carter before both advanced on Thomas Saggese’s sacrifice. An intentional walk loaded the bases before Inoa’s deep fly ball to right brought in Easley. However, the Crawdads were unable to score the game-winner, as Cody induced Aponte to fly out to center.

In the 10th, Hickory got a break at the start when Sandle, the runner placed at second to start the inning, took off on a grounder to Chavez at short and was thrown out at third. However, Daniels' fourth hit of the night moved Sandle to third, from where he scored when Hickory was unable to turn a double play on a slow roller to first by Stevens.

Cody (3-4) was able make amends for his blown save by throwing a perfect 10th inning to close out the game. Leury Tejada allowed the unearned run in 10th and took the loss (4-4) for Hickory.

The teams return to L.P. Frans Stadium for Game 3 of the series tonight at 7 p.m.