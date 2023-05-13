BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads lost by a 5-4 score for the second straight night on Friday, with the host Bowling Green Hot Rods topping them for the fourth consecutive game to extend the Crawdads’ season-high losing streak to six. Bowling Green outhit Hickory 11-7 and was able to hold off the visitors’ late charge for another one-run victory.

Trailing 5-1 entering the top of the eighth inning, the Crawdads received a two-run home run from Alejandro Osuna to pull within two runs before Jayce Easley scored on a fielding error in the ninth. However, relief pitcher Kyle Whitten was able to escape further damage as the Hot Rods (15-14) collected their sixth win in a row and Whitten picked up his second save of the season.

Easley had two hits for the Crawdads (12-17), who also got the two-run homer from Osuna, a solo shot from Cody Freeman and one hit apiece from Daniel Mateo, Angel Aponte and Griffin Cheney. Hickory only managed one run against Bowling Green starter JJ Goss (1-1), who also gave up three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Hickory starter Matt Brosky (0-1) took the loss following 3 2/3 innings of three-run (two earned), five-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The teams will continue their six-game South Atlantic League series tonight at 7:35 p.m. before completing the series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.