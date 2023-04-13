WILMINGTON, Del. — After wins in their first two games of the 2023 South Atlantic League season, the Hickory Crawdads fell 7-5 at the hands of the Wilmington Blue Rocks on the road Wednesday. Despite the loss, Hickory received two hits including a two-run home run from Cody Freeman and a solo blast from Angel Aponte.

The Crawdads (2-1) also got one hit apiece from Daniel Mateo, Josh Hatcher, Geisel Cepeda and Griffin Cheney, but were outhit 13-7 in the contest. Wilmington (2-3) was led by three hits from James Wood, while Jeremy De La Rosa, Trey Lipscomb, T.J. White and Wilmer Perez each had two hits to go with one hit apiece from Jake Alu and Jared McKenzie.

Starting pitcher Andrew Alvarez (1-0) tossed five innings of three-run, four-hit ball for the Blue Rocks, striking out three and walking one. Marlon Perez gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in two innings of relief before Jack Sinclair recorded a two-inning save during which he surrendered one run on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.

Crawdads reliever Leury Tejada (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. He was one of four pitchers used by Hickory, which started Gavin Collyer before going to Tejada with one out in the bottom of the fourth and using Andy Rodriguez and Michael Brewer for two innings each.

The third game of the six-game series takes place tonight at 6:35 p.m. The teams will also face off on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.