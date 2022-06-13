Crawdads suffer 1-run loss in series finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads scored twice in the top of the eighth inning during Sunday’s road game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, but the Hot Rods responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame to nab a 5-4 victory over their South Atlantic League adversaries in the finale of their six-game series. With the win, Bowling Green remained in first place in the SAL’s South Division, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Crawdads.

After Hickory’s Cristian Inoa tied things at 2-all courtesy of a solo home run in the seventh, the Crawdads (33-24) took the lead thanks to a sacrifice fly from Cody Freeman and a fielding error that allowed Luisangel Acuna to score in the following inning. However, Bowling Green (34-22) responded with an RBI fielder’s choice from Logan Driscoll and a two-run double from Johan Lopez in its half of the eighth and held on in the ninth for a one-run victory.

The Hot Rods outhit Hickory 10-5, with Lopez, Osleivis Basabe and Dru Baker registering two hits apiece and Kyle Manzardo, Tanner Murray, Diego Infante and Heriberto Hernandez each tallying one hit. On the other side, the Crawdads got two hits from Angel Aponte and one each from Inoa, Acuna and Evan Carter.

Bowling Green’s Sean Mullen (1-1) earned the win after tossing two innings of scoreless, hitless relief. Meanwhile, Hickory’s Joe Corbett (1-1) was the losing pitcher after allowing one run on one hit with a strikeout and no walks in the eighth.

The Crawdads begin a six-game home series with the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium. As for the Hot Rods, they host the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.