Crawdads suffer 1-run loss at Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads have played a lot of one-run games during the early part of the 2021 season, but have struggled to win such contests. That was the story again on Friday night, as the Crawdads lost 5-4 at the hands of the Winston-Salem Dash to fall to 1-7 in one-run games this season.

Winston-Salem scored three times in the bottom of the first inning before adding its final two runs in the second. The Crawdads battled back with three runs in the top of the sixth before also scoring once in the eighth, but were unable to complete the comeback as the Dash improved to 11-11 while dropping Hickory to 9-13.

Both teams finished with seven hits, but Hickory committed four errors as compared to one defensive miscue by the Dash. Winston-Salem’s Taylor Varnell was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of three-run, six-hit relief with three strikeouts and no walks, while Wilber Perez collected his first save of 2021.

On the other side, the Crawdads’ Grant Wolfram took the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Meanwhile, Hickory’s Zak Kent pitched five scoreless innings in relief, giving up two hits while striking out seven and issuing one walk.