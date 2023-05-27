Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lacking a consistent power source, the Hickory Crawdads struggle to score runs, at times, with the team next to last in the South Atlantic League in scoring. On Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium, the Crawdads did what they do best — run.

The Crawdads scampered around the basepaths during much of the contest and ran the Asheville Tourists ragged in a 9-2 win.

After losing the last four series, Hickory (16-25) is guaranteed at least a split of the current six-game series by winning three of the first four contests. Weather permitting, the teams are scheduled to play tonight at 7 p.m. before closing out the series Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s game, in some ways, was a typical game for the Crawdads in 2023. Last in the Sally League in extra-base hits, the home team pounded out eight hits, seven for singles. Hickory also picked up 11 walks to aid the scoring, but it was the speed that kept the team motoring. Second in the SAL in steals, the Crawdads pulled off six more on Friday and that had the biggest impact on the contest. Leading the way with four of the six steals, Daniel Mateo, who was the main pest to Asheville (19-22), went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored.

Hickory started the scoring in the second inning when it took advantage of a defensive miscue. Tucker Mitchell walked to begin the inning. One out later, a grounder by Mateo was fielded by Ryan Clifford near the bag at first. Rather than try for the sure out at first, Clifford attempted to get the lead runner at second, but Mitchell reached ahead of the throw. The extra out proved crucial, as one out later, Jayce Easley singled in Mitchell.

The Crawdads put the first two on in the third with only Geisel Cepeda scoring on a wild pitch.

Hickory’s pestering began in earnest in the fourth, when Mateo started the inning by beating out a grounder to third. The 21-year-old Dominican stole second and third before Keyber Rodriguez joined him on the bases with a walk, then stole second. One out later, with Easley at the plate, a wild pitch brought in Mateo with Rodriguez going to third. Easley went on to strike out, but with strike three in the dirt, Asheville needed to complete the out at first. As catcher Ryan Wrobleski set to throw to first, Rodriguez made his way toward the plate and scored when the catcher’s throw went into right field.

Mateo created havoc again in the sixth by walking, stealing second and going to third on another Wrobleski error. Angel Aponte’s groundout to third scored Mateo for a 5-0 lead.

The first two Hickory hitters reached in the seventh before Mateo’s single scored Abimelec Ortiz. Mateo stole second and scored as part of a two-run single by Rodriguez.

Ortiz’s RBI double in the eighth capped the scoring for the Crawdads, all of which supported the efforts of three Hickory pitchers.

Larson Kindreich (2-3) started the game and tossed five scoreless innings on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Kindreich and reliever Bradford Webb handcuffed the Tourists much of the night, retiring 16 in a row at one point. Webb allowed one hit and struck out five over three scoreless innings.

Asheville’s lone runs came with two outs in the ninth against Robby Ahlstrom, who surrendered a two-run double to Jacob Melton.

Brayan De Paula walked six and allowed four runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 1-4.