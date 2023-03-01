The Hickory Crawdads’ annual Spring Fling, presented by Lonnie Shook CPA, is set for Saturday, March 18. The free ballpark event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Spring Fling will be the first chance to buy single-game tickets and redeem any undated vouchers for a 2023 game. Fans can also take batting practice on the field during the event. Each person will get five swings to try to hit a home run for the chance to win a pair of season tickets, and fans are asked to bring their own bats if they would like to participate. In addition, the Crawdads will be hosting games of bingo at the Performance Food Group Café throughout the Spring Fling.

Fans will be able to purchase memberships for the sweetFrog Claw Club, the official Crawdads kids club for children aged 12 and under, and Silver Sluggers, the Crawdads club for fans aged 60 and older. Memberships that were purchased in advance will be available for pickup during the event. Season tickets will also be available for pickup at the event.

Amusements and limited concessions will be open during the Spring Fling. Free popcorn will also be served.

Lonnie Shook CPA PLLC staff will be on hand at the Spring Fling to answer any tax questions. Each member of their staff is a degreed professional and has multiple years of accounting and tax experience.