The Hickory Crawdads got a stellar pitching performance from three hurlers on Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. However, one mistake cost them as the lineup continued to struggle.

Keshawn Ogans hit a home run in the seventh inning, and it was enough for the Rome (Georgia) Braves to edge Hickory 1-0 in front of 2,654 fans present for the South Atlantic League contest.

The Braves (19-17) have won the first four games of the six-game series, which wraps up with games tonight at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The loss was the 12th in a row for Hickory (12-23) and the 19th out of the last 22 games, as the club record of 16 consecutive losses continues to creep closer.

Friday night was the first time Hickory suffered a shutout this season. However, that fact masks the struggles the Crawdads have had in scoring runs. During the losing streak, they have scored 29 runs in 12 games and that has dropped Hickory to last in runs scored in the Sally League.

Pitching for both sides ruled the night, led by Josh Stephan of Hickory and Ian Mejia for the Braves.

Stephan retired the first nine hitters he faced before having to work around a pair of singles in the fourth. However, Rome ran itself into an out when Ignacio Alvarez rounded the bag at first too aggressively and was tagged trying to scramble back. An error and a walk created trouble for Stephan with one out in the sixth, but he was able to end the threat by striking out Alvarez. Stephan faced three over the minimum through six innings and struck out seven.

Mejia (3-2) retired 13 in a row at one point from the first to the fifth inning. He had little pushback from Hickory throughout, as he went on to give up two hits and a walk and struck out five before leaving with two outs in the seventh.

Nonetheless, the Crawdads did not lack scoring opportunities. Alejandro Osuna hit the initial pitch of the first for a double. Yet, Geisel Cepeda and Josh Hatcher were unable to advance the runner and the inning ended when Osuna was picked off second. In the fifth, Keyber Rodriguez and Jayce Easley reached with two outs, but Mejia got Griffin Cheney to roll out to short.

The lone run came in the seventh against Hickory reliever Aidan Anderson (0-2). The Crawdads right-hander looked like he would cruise through the frame by retiring the first two hitters and getting ahead of Ogans 0-2. However, Ogans worked the count full before whacking a hanging breaking ball over the fence in left for his first homer of the season.

Watauga High product Ryder Jones replaced Mejia in the seventh and gave up a single to Daniel Mateo. But Mateo was caught stealing to end the inning.

Frustrations arose for both dugouts in the eighth inning. With one out, a pitch from Jones appeared to hit Easley on the foot, but home plate umpire Jeremy Rodda initially ruled the pitch a ball. After a heated argument from Crawdads manager Chad Comer, the two umpires consulted and awarded Easley first on the hit batter, much to the dismay of the Rome dugout. Easley went on to steal second, leaving Angel Aponte with a chance to tie the score on a hit with two outs. But Aponte was ruled to have swung on a strike two pitch before being called out on strikes. The call angered Comer further and led to his ejection by base umpire Sam Carey.

Robby Ahlstrom worked around a walk in the ninth to keep Hickory in the game, but Jonathan Hughes struck out the side to close the game as he earned his second save of the year.