Crawdads spoil Rome's chance to clinch playoff spot

The Rome (Georgia) Braves were six outs from clinching a spot in the South Atlantic League playoffs. However, the Hickory Crawdads played the spoiler role with four runs in the eighth inning and edged the visiting Braves 5-4 in front of 1,581 fans Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

With the win, the Crawdads (66-63 overall, 28-35 second half) avoided their fourth straight loss overall and third of the current six-game series.

Meanwhile, the Braves (72-54, 36-24) were looking to sew up the South Division's second-half title in the SAL, and the subsequent playoff spot, after Asheville (35-28 second half) lost 6-4 at Greenville (South Carolina). But the Crawdads had no interest in watching a celebration on their home field.

Down 4-1 in the middle of the eighth, the Crawdads' lineup, which had only scored three runs on 10 hits over the first 22 innings of the series, finally stirred against reliever Trey Riley (3-3). Zion Bannister started the inning with a walk and moved to second on a soft roller for a single by Evan Carter. Keyber Rodriguez’s soft grounder to the right side of the infield deflected off first baseman Bryson Horne’s glove into shallow right for a double, which scored Bannister and moved Carter to third. The key play of the inning followed on a fly ball by Chris Seise to center for an out, which was deep enough to score Carter. However, Kadon Morton’s throw back to the infield was wild, which allowed Rodriguez to gallop home with the tying run.

One out later, Liam Hicks was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a wild pitch, at which point he was replaced on the bases by Griffin Cheney. Angel Aponte brought in the go-ahead run with a single to right to score Cheney.

Rome threatened in the ninth as Jacob Pearson singled against Nick Krauth and Cal Conley singled against new reliever Michael Brewer to start the inning. However, Brewer snuffed out the rally with a strikeout of Horne to end the game.

Starting pitchers for both sides controlled the game early before the opposing lineups each scored in the fourth. Crawdads starter Tekoah Roby was perfect the first three innings before Jacob Pearson singled to start the fourth. Pearson worked his way to third on a steal and a catcher’s interference, then stole home on the front end of a double steal to make it 1-0 Braves. However, Hickory got even against Ian Mejia, as Seise walked, moved to third on a pair of groundouts and scored on Aponte’s single.

Outside of the fourth, Roby dominated the Braves through his five-inning stint, allowing the one unearned run on three hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts.

Mejia didn’t return after the fourth, but R.J. Alaniz pitched a perfect fifth and Jake McSteen allowed one baserunner over the sixth and seventh innings.

Rome took the lead in the seventh on a three-run home run by Tyler Tolve — his 11th — to account for the 4-1 lead.

Krauth (5-7) picked up the win for the Crawdads by pitching a scoreless eighth, with Brewer getting his fourth save.

The Braves remain 2 1/2 games ahead of Asheville with three games to play. They will claim a playoff spot with a win in one of their final three games or a loss by Asheville. The Crawdads and Braves resume the series tonight at 7 p.m.