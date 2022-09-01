Crawdads split doubleheader with IronBirds

ABERDEEN, Md. — Following a rainout on Tuesday, the Hickory Crawdads and the host Aberdeen IronBirds played a pair of seven-inning games on Wednesday at Aberdeen’s Leidos Stadium at Ripken Stadium. The Crawdads snapped a five-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory in the opener, but fell 8-5 in the nightcap.

The South Atlantic League clubs combined for just four hits in Game 1, with Hickory (63-59, 25-31 in second half) registering three and Aberdeen (74-48, 31-25) finishing with one. A solo home run from the Crawdads’ Angel Aponte in the top of the second inning accounted for the game’s only run, with the visitors also getting singles from Chris Seise and Keyber Rodriguez.

Josh Stephan (2-1) earned the win for Hickory in the opener thanks to six innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks, while John Matthews picked up his second save courtesy of a 1-2-3 seventh. Meanwhile, Aberdeen starting pitcher Jean Pinto (4-5) took the loss after allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

In Game 2, the IronBirds outhit Hickory 9-5 behind two hits apiece from Billy Cook, Heston Kjerstad and Chris Givin and one each from Trendon Craig, Connor Pavolony and Isaac De Leon. As for the Crawdads, they received two hits apiece from Daniel Mateo and Josh Hatcher and one from Cody Freeman.

The winning pitcher in Game 2 was IronBirds reliever Connor Gillispie (8-5), who tossed three innings of one-run, one-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk. On the other side, Hickory starter Robby Ahlstrom (1-5) was saddled with the loss after recording just one out in Aberdeen’s six-run bottom of the first.

The teams continue their six-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Note: Prior to Wednesday's doubleheader, the Texas Rangers promoted right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from Hickory to Double-A Frisco (Texas). Taking his place on the Crawdads' roster was fellow right-hander Ryan Garcia, who was promoted from the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston. Garcia was the Rangers' 2019 second-round pick out of UCLA.