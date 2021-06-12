Crawdads split doubleheader with Grasshoppers

Hickory added an unearned run in the second. Scott Kapers walked and Ornelas singled. One out later, Strahm hit a groundball up the line at third with Grasshoppers third baseman Jared Triolo standing at the bag for the force play. However, in his haste to try and turn an inning-ending double play, the ball skipped away and allowed Kapers to score.

The Crawdads returned the favor in the top of the third. Chase Murray became Greensboro’s first base runner when a groundball went through the legs of Irizarry at third. Dylan Shockley doubled before Matt Gorski’s fly ball to right brought in Murray.

The Crawdads' final tallies came in the third. Irizarry walked before Miguel Aparicio doubled him to third. One out later, Jack Guenther’s perfectly placed blooper fell into shallow left to score Irizarry. Kapers’ sacrifice fly brought in Aparicio.

Chad Bradford (2-2) picked up the win with 5 1/3 innings of work, but the victory was not without stress. Gorski doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth. One inning later, the Grasshoppers threatened again as Bradford walked a pair sandwiched around the first out. Rain stopped play at that point for 26 minutes, after which Nick Snyder was brought in. The right-hander restored order by getting Will Matthiessen to roll into a double play.