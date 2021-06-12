Crawdads split doubleheader with Grasshoppers

Fast starts for each side were the determining factor in a doubleheader split Friday between the visiting Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Hickory Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Crawdads took Game 1 of the High-A East League twin bill 6-4, while Greensboro blasted Hickory 11-3 in the nightcap.
With the win in the matinee, the Crawdads (13-21) snapped both their three-game losing streak and the five-game winning streak of the Grasshoppers (18-16). However, Greensboro’s win lengthened Hickory’s recent woes, as the Crawdads have dropped seven of the last 10.
The Grasshoppers lead the six-game series 3-1 and will have two shots to win their first series of the season after splitting the previous five. The Crawdads, who have yet to win a six-game series this season, are left to try and avoid their second straight series loss. The teams are scheduled to play tonight at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Friday’s doubleheader was made necessary by a week of thunderstorms in the area. Tuesday’s series opener was rained out and moved to Thursday as part of a doubleheader. However, a series of storms Thursday changed that to a single game with the doubleheader moved to Friday.
In Game 1, the Crawdads put the first four on base and five of the first six to build a 3-0 lead. Jonathan Ornelas (2-for-4) and Frainyer Chavez each singled before Tahnaj Thomas (0-2) walked Kellen Strahm. Blaine Crim continued the station-to-station chain with a single to center that scored Ornelas. The first out was a fly ball to the wall in center by Kenen Irizarry that scored Chavez and advanced the other runners. Strahm scored on a passed ball to complete the inning.
Hickory added an unearned run in the second. Scott Kapers walked and Ornelas singled. One out later, Strahm hit a groundball up the line at third with Grasshoppers third baseman Jared Triolo standing at the bag for the force play. However, in his haste to try and turn an inning-ending double play, the ball skipped away and allowed Kapers to score.
The Crawdads returned the favor in the top of the third. Chase Murray became Greensboro’s first base runner when a groundball went through the legs of Irizarry at third. Dylan Shockley doubled before Matt Gorski’s fly ball to right brought in Murray.
The Crawdads' final tallies came in the third. Irizarry walked before Miguel Aparicio doubled him to third. One out later, Jack Guenther’s perfectly placed blooper fell into shallow left to score Irizarry. Kapers’ sacrifice fly brought in Aparicio.
Chad Bradford (2-2) picked up the win with 5 1/3 innings of work, but the victory was not without stress. Gorski doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth. One inning later, the Grasshoppers threatened again as Bradford walked a pair sandwiched around the first out. Rain stopped play at that point for 26 minutes, after which Nick Snyder was brought in. The right-hander restored order by getting Will Matthiessen to roll into a double play.
The Grasshoppers had one last chance in the seventh. Murray homered before Greensboro put the tying run on base with one out. However, Snyder struck out Francisco Acuna and got Aaron Shackelford to pop up to third in earning his third save.
Things fell apart quickly in Game 2 for Hickory and pitcher Zak Kent (2-1), who was making his first start after not allowing a run in five relief outings covering 18 2/3 innings.
Matthew Fraizer led off the game with an infield hit and moved to second on a balk. Liover Peguero singled him to third before Fraizer scored on Shackelford’s sacrifice fly. Lolo Sanchez’s double scored Peguero and Macias singled in a run.
Fraizer swatted a three-run homer and Sanchez added an RBI single, scoring Peguero to make it 7-0 and chase Kent. Acuna then added an RBI single in the third.
The Crawdads’ only runs against starter Omar Cruz (2-3) came in the fourth, when Strahm doubled in Chavez and Crim cracked his fifth homer of the season.
However, the Grasshoppers added three more in the sixth for the final margin, which necessitated the use of catcher Isaias Quiroz to pitch for Hickory in the seventh. Easy tossing at 59-61 mph, the catcher-turned-pitcher allowed the first two to reach before shutting down further damage, with the help of a sliding catch in left by Kole Enright.