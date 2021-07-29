Crawdads split doubleheader with Drive after Tuesday's rainout

The Hickory Crawdads and Greenville (South Carolina) Drive each used late rallies to earn a split of a doubleheader Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The Drive (37-36) blasted three homers over the final three innings to take Game 1 by a 5-3 score. Hickory (33-40) bounced back twice to collect the win in the nightcap, 3-2 in 10 innings, in front of a crowd of 1,237 for the High-A East League twin bill.
Following Wednesday's doubleheader — which was necessitated due to Tuesday's rainout — the teams return to action tonight for the third of a six-game series between the two clubs. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Although the game featured the top two hitting teams in the league for the month of July, pitching held the opposing lineups in check for much of the night.
In Game 1, after three of the first four hitters reached, Hickory’s Justin Slaten and Greenville’s Brandon Walter combined to set down the next 19 in a row. The two starters combined to strike out 21 hitters during the game, each reaching the sixth inning.
Hickory’s Kellen Strahm broke the drought in the fourth inning when he lined a single to center and then stole second. Walter, who struck out 12 over his six innings of work, fanned Justin Foscue and Blaine Crim before extending the inning by hitting Trey Hair with a pitch. The next batter, David Garcia, hit a routine grounder to short that skipped through the legs of shortstop Christian Koss. Strahm scored on the miscue and Hair followed all the way from first, as center fielder Tyler Esplin was slow to retrieve the ball in left-center.
Esplin made up for his play in center by lining Slaten’s first pitch of the fifth over the wall in right field for his second homer of the season. The Drive took the lead for good in the sixth when Tyler Dearden swatted a three-run homer (his 11th) to right and Joe Davis added a solo blast, his first since joining the Drive last week.
All three homers came against Slaten (3-6), who allowed all five runs on six hits while striking out nine. Walter (1-2) allowed just one hit among the four Crawdads to reach before turning the game over to Yorvin Pantoja.
The Crawdads attacked Pantoja quickly in the seventh and had a chance to complete a come-from-behind win. Garcia, Jonathan Ornelas and Jake Guenther all singled, loading the bases to start the inning. One out later, Jared Walker continued the chain of base runners with a single to score Garcia and became the go-ahead runner at first. However, Frainyer Chavez bounced into a double play to end the game.
In Game 2, it appeared that Dearden’s second homer of the night, a solo blast to center in the fourth, would be enough to give the Drive a sweep of the two seven-inning games.
Drive starter Brian Van Belle held Hickory in check over five shutout innings, allowing four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Hickory’s Seth Nordlin nearly matched Van Belle with just the one run given up on two hits, a walk and four Ks.
The Crawdads took advantage of the Drive’s pitching change to get even in the sixth. Facing Dylan Spacke, Hair singled off the first-base bag with one out and circled to score when Ornelas doubled into the right-field corner.
Hickory had a chance at a walk-off win in the seventh. With one out, Garcia walked before Chavez doubled him to third. However, Foscue popped to short and Crim rolled out to second to push the game into extra innings.
Greenville broke the tie in the ninth. Elih Marrero, who started the inning at second, stole third and scored on Brandon Howlett’s sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.
It looked like that would be the final score, as Pedro Gonzalez and Walker both struck out with Guenther at second. Garcia looked to be the final out, as he lofted a fly ball into shallow left. Dearden tracked the play near the foul line, but overran the ball to create an error that allowed Guenther to score.
After Sean Chandler (1-2) held the Drive scoreless in the 10th, Crim put the game away for Hickory with a single to left that scored Chavez from second. The walk-off win is the first for the Crawdads this season.
Brendan Cellucci (0-2), who entered the game in the 10th, was tagged with the loss.