Crawdads split doubleheader with Drive after Tuesday's rainout

The Hickory Crawdads and Greenville (South Carolina) Drive each used late rallies to earn a split of a doubleheader Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Drive (37-36) blasted three homers over the final three innings to take Game 1 by a 5-3 score. Hickory (33-40) bounced back twice to collect the win in the nightcap, 3-2 in 10 innings, in front of a crowd of 1,237 for the High-A East League twin bill.

Following Wednesday's doubleheader — which was necessitated due to Tuesday's rainout — the teams return to action tonight for the third of a six-game series between the two clubs. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Although the game featured the top two hitting teams in the league for the month of July, pitching held the opposing lineups in check for much of the night.

In Game 1, after three of the first four hitters reached, Hickory’s Justin Slaten and Greenville’s Brandon Walter combined to set down the next 19 in a row. The two starters combined to strike out 21 hitters during the game, each reaching the sixth inning.