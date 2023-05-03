The Hickory Crawdads lineup has struggled over the last eight games, but on Wednesday afternoon it provided enough to support a shutout effort by a quartet of pitchers in a 4-0 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

The victory in front of 3,053 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium — most attending from area schools — snapped a four-game losing streak by the Crawdads (11-10), as well as stemmed a stretch of seven wins in eight games by Jersey Shore (9-10). The teams have split the first two games of the South Atlantic League series, which resumes Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Crawdads manager Chad Comer has been pleased with the way the team has played, even in the stretch of losses.

“We’ve been in pretty much every game that we’ve lost thus far, especially late,” said Comer. “I think what's been nice about it is just the way the guys were continuing to compete and show up each night.”

The Crawdads sputtered to score 16 runs over six games during last week’s series at Winston-Salem. Hickory scored five runs in Game 1 of the series, but the team stranded 10 baserunners — five in scoring position — and had three others thrown out on the basepaths.

Some of that frustration continued on Wednesday, but Hickory scored all it needed in the bottom of the first inning. The first four hitters all singled against Gunner Mayer (0-1), with Max Acosta’s hit scoring Daniel Mateo. The Crawdads loaded the bases twice in the inning, but settled for one more when Jayce Easley walked to force in a run.

Hickory placed at least one runner on base in each inning, finishing the game with 11 hits among 17 baserunners. But the Crawdads hit into a pair of double plays and had a runner picked off while leaving 10 on base, dragged down by a lineup that went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Comer said the key for the team in the struggles is not to let things snowball beyond what’s in the moment. He said it's also important for the hitters to understand the ability to stay with a good approach and have the process of a solid at-bat.

“It's tough when those situations come up,” explained Comer. “And you don't have success, and then to say, ‘Hey, relax. It’s OK.’ Everybody always says to do less; but just not making the moment even bigger than what it is.”

Acosta, who had three hits on the afternoon, agreed that the players are working on keeping things loose.

“Just being good teammates,” said Acosta through a translator. “So, whatever happens out there, we try not to bring it into the clubhouse. We’re always having a good vibe and being positive in the clubhouse and being ready for the next game.”

On Wednesday, the Crawdads' pitching came to the forefront and stymied the BlueClaws at the plate. Left-hander Larson Kindreich got the afternoon started with four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.

Another lefty, Seth Clark, made his debut for Hickory after a promotion from Down East on Tuesday. An unsigned free agent out of Georgia State, Clark (1-0) allowed two baserunners and struck out four over two innings to pick up the scorer’s decision win.

Andy Rodriguez pitched in the seventh and eighth innings, giving up a single but striking out two during his outing. Michael Brewer closed the game out by working around a single with two outs in the ninth.

“Them coming out on the mound throwing a shutout and the offense getting it done for us is really exciting,” said Comer. “On top of that, as well, playing a clean game of defense was really, really nice.”

The Crawdads added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. With one out, Josh Hatcher singled and Acosta added his second double to increase his batting average to .353 on the season. A wild pitch scored Hatcher from third and Acosta scored on Alejandro Osuna’s grounder to third.

Tuesday's game

Leandro Pineda put together a career night Tuesday and led the BlueClaws to a 7-5 win over the Crawdads in the first game of a six-game SAL series held at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The star of the night was Pineda, who entered hitting .190 for the season. Still just 20, power has rarely been a part of his game, as he had five career homers over 197 games in four professional seasons. But the Venezuelan found the groove on Tuesday, starting in the top of the first inning.

Facing Hickory starter Josh Stephan in the first, Kendall Simmons caught an 0-2 fastball and rammed it to the wall in left-center, which scored Hao-Yu Lee with the first run of the game. Pineda followed by also working out of an 0-2 hole before lining a fastball over the fence in left to make it 3-0.

The Crawdads got within 3-2 in the bottom of the first, but in the third Pineda clubbed his second blast of the night, a towering shot to right just inside the foul pole.

Jersey Shore finished up its scoring with three more runs in the fifth, this time against reliever Aidan Anderson. Lee was hit by a pitch, then moved to second after Marcus Lee Sang walked. One out later, Pineda continued the assault on Crawdads pitching by lining a pitch down the left-field line for a double that scored Lee. Rixon Wingrove drove in a run with a single before Pineda polished off his night by stealing home on the front end a double steal by the BlueClaws.

Speed garnered the Crawdads their two runs in the first, as they put together five stolen bases in the inning. A double steal by Mateo and Acosta scored Mateo and moved Acosta to second. Osuna joined Acosta on the bases with a walk and the pair quickly employed another double steal to put runners at second and third. However, the Crawdads ran into an out as Acosta was caught too far off the bag at third on a sharp grounder to short. The gaffe proved costly when Geisel Cepeda’s single netted only one more run.

The Crawdads went on to lose two others on the bases, with Acosta being caught stealing in the third and Easley getting picked off in the eighth.

Hickory also struggled with runners in scoring position much of the afternoon, going 3-for-11 in such situations, which contributed to 10 being left on base, including five at second and third.

Angel Aponte singled in Cepeda in the fourth and set the Crawdads up with runners at second third with one out, but Albertus Barber struck out Easley and Mateo to end the threat.

The pickoff of Easley cost Hickory a run in the second, as Hatcher followed that play with a double and later scored on Acosta’s single.

In the eighth, a single, a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases for the Crawdads. However, Easley’s fly ball to right scored Cepeda with the only run of the inning.

USC Upstate alumnus Alex Garbrick struck out four of the six batters he faced in the fifth and sixth innings to pick up the scorer’s decision win and improve to 2-0. Jordi Martinez entered with one out in the eighth and quelled the Crawdads' last rally attempt for his second save. Stephan took his first loss of the year after winning his first three starts.