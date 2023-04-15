WILMINGTON, Del. — The Hickory Crawdads ended a two-game losing streak with a 6-3 road victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday. The Crawdads finished with 17 hits in the contest, and they were 8-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

Daniel Mateo, Geisel Cepeda and Keyber Rodriguez registered three hits apiece for Hickory (3-2), which also received two hits each from Alejandro Osuna, Josh Hatcher and Griffin Cheney to go with one hit apiece from Maximo Acosta and Liam Hicks. Starting pitcher Josh Stephan (1-0) earned the win following five innings of three-run (one earned), three-hit ball with four strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman, while Spencer Mraz and Eudrys Manon each tossed two innings of scoreless relief, with Manon notching his first save of the season.

The Blue Rocks (3-4) were limited to four hits, getting two from James Wood and one each from Derek Hill and Yoander Rivero. Wilmington starter Dustin Saenz (0-1) took the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman in 3 1/3 innings.

The Crawdads trailed 3-1 after the first inning before tying things at 3-all in the top of the third and taking a 5-3 lead in the fourth. Hickory also added a run in the ninth to account for the final score.

The teams face off again tonight at 6:35 p.m. before capping the six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.