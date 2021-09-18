Crawdads snap 16-game losing streak

ROME, Ga. — Three weeks after their last win, the Hickory Crawdads finally emerged victorious again on Friday night, defeating the Rome Braves 7-1 to end a 16-game losing streak. The contest was played in front of 1,352 fans at Rome’s State Mutual Stadium.

Jonathan Ornelas nearly became the first Crawdads (46-68) player to hit for the cycle, finishing a double short of doing so. The 21-year-old center fielder hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning before adding a single in the third and a triple in the fourth, and he also walked in the ninth.

Hickory outhit the Braves (56-60) 10-4, scoring once in the first, five times in the fourth and once in the ninth. Rome scored its only run in the bottom of the fourth.

In addition to a three-hit, four-RBI night from Ornelas, Hickory also received two hits from Dustin Harris, one hit and one RBI apiece from Trey Hair, Jake Guenther and Isaias Quiroz and one hit each from Trevor Hauver and Derwin Barreto. Meanwhile, Rome was led by two hits from Riley Delgado and one hit apiece from Shean Michel and Vaughn Grissom.