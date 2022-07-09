Crawdads' skid reaches 4 games

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads equaled their season-high losing streak of four games with a 7-0 loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods on the road Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The shutout defeat also ended their series unbeaten streak at 11 and clinched their first road series loss of the season.

Hickory (43-36, 5-8 in second half) only managed four hits in the South Atlantic League contest, with Aaron Zavala, Luisangel Acuna, Thomas Saggese and Chris Seise recording one hit apiece. Meanwhile, Bowling Green (49-28, 8-4) got two hits each from Kyle Manzardo and Diego Infante to go with a solo home run from Mason Auer and one hit apiece from Ronny Simon, Heriberto Hernandez, Johan Lopez, Abiezel Ramirez and Michael Berglund.

The Hot Rods scored their first run in the bottom of the first inning before adding four runs in the third and single runs in the fourth and sixth frames. Bowling Green’s Sean Mullen (4-1) was the winning pitcher thanks to 2 2/3 innings of three-hit relief with two strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman.

Hickory starting pitcher Nick Krauth (2-5) took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old right-hander struck out two and issued three walks.

Game 5 of the six-game series is scheduled for tonight at 7:35 p.m., while the series finale is set for Sunday at 2:05 p.m.