ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads earned a 7-0 road win over the Rome Braves on Saturday at AdventHealth Stadium, emerging victorious for the second straight contest and for the third time in the first five games of the six-game South Atlantic League series. The Crawdads are now 21-31 on the season, while Rome is 26-30.

In addition to outhitting the Braves 8-3, Hickory also benefited from five errors by the Rome defense. As for the Crawdads, they only committed one error in the contest.

The Crawdads scored three runs in the top of the second inning before also scoring three times in the third. They plated their final run in the ninth.

Alejandro Osuna, Josh Hatcher and Geisel Cepeda recorded two hits apiece for Hickory, which also got one hit each from Keyber Rodriguez and Cooper Johnson. Meanwhile, Rome received one hit apiece from Geraldo Quintero, Ignacio Alvarez and David McCabe.

Starting pitcher Mitch Bratt (2-3) earned the win for the Crawdads following six innings of two-hit ball during which he had three strikeouts and one walk. Jackson Kelley struck out five of the six batters he faced in two innings of relief, while Gavin Collyer pitched the ninth.

Rome starter Tyler Owens (0-5) took the loss after giving up three unearned runs and three hits with two strikeouts and no walks in 1 2/3 innings. Relievers used by the Braves included J.J. Niekro, Ryder Jones, Peyton Williams and Miguel Pena.

The Crawdads and Braves will wrap up their series on Sunday at 1 p.m.