Crawdads shut out Grasshoppers 8-0

The Hickory Crawdads' lineup has struggled much of the week, and by the fourth inning, it looked like the offense was on its way to another tough night. However, the bats broke out with six runs in the fifth to provide the difference in an 8-0 victory over the visiting Greensboro Grasshoppers in front of 1,970 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium Saturday night for the South Atlantic League game.

The game was called in the seventh inning, as players were cleared from the field due to an approaching storm. After a 45-minute delay, the umpires deemed the game official.

The win by Hickory (42-32) evened the second-half record for both sides at 4-4, and sets up a chance for the Crawdads to split the six-game series when the teams play the finale at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Crawdads are trying to extend their streak to 11 straight series in which they’ve won or tied dating back to mid-April.

Hickory entered Saturday’s tilt with four losses in its last five games. During that stretch, the Crawdads, the Sally League’s top hitting and scoring team, wilted in the clutch by going 5-for-38 with runners in scoring position. It was more of the same over the first four innings, as Greensboro (31-42) starting pitcher Jared Jones — the Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 11 prospect (MLB.com) — faced just one batter over the minimum.

With Jones throwing fastballs that topped out at 99 miles per hour, the Crawdads' attack was geared to jump fastballs early, and that played into Jones’ favor, as he needed just 39 pitches to complete four innings. However, the Crawdads were able to put the ball in play — Jones struck out just two over 4 2/3 innings — and in the fifth, the hits finally fell.

It looked as if Hickory would get nothing at all in the fifth after Keyber Rodriguez’s grounder to Jackson Glenn at second put Cristian Inoa in a rundown between third and home for the second out of the inning. However, Jake Guenther squared up a 96 mph fastball and drilled it into the gap in right-center for a double, with Rodriguez circling from first for the initial run. Randy Florentino then lined another 96 mph pitch just over the wall in left for his first homer of the season.

Jayce Easley continued the uprising with a single and Aaron Zavala walked. Frustrated by fastballs away throughout the series, Luisangel Acuna caught up with a 97 mph offering and shot it into right for an RBI single to score Easley. After Acuna stole second, Evan Carter completed the six-run fifth with a seeing-eye single into left to score the final two.

That was more than enough for Hickory starting pitcher Larson Kindreich, who made his L.P. Frans Stadium debut for the Crawdads after a promotion two weeks ago from Low-A Down East (Kinston). The left-hander struggled with control at times (46 strikes, 34 balls) but was able to complete five shutout innings before leaving with the lead. Kindreich struck out five and allowed two hits and three walks. In support of the effort, the Crawdads were able to induce two inning-ending double plays to help Kindreich (1-0) earn the win in his second start with the team.

Jesus Linarez took the ball for the final two innings played and worked around a leadoff single in the sixth with the help of a third double play turned by the defense. Linarez completed his outing, and, as it turned out, the game itself with a pair of strikeouts to complete the three-hit shutout.

The Crawdads now have nine shutouts this season, which leads the SAL.