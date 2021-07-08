Crawdads score season-high 13 runs in win

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads’ winning streak reached three games following Wednesday night’s 13-5 road victory over the Winston-Salem Dash. The 13 runs were a season high, surpassing the 11 runs Hickory scored in wins over Winston-Salem and the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive earlier this season.

The Crawdads improved to 23-33 behind a 15-hit performance that included three hits and three RBIs from Blaine Crim, three hits and one RBI from Jonathan Ornelas, two hits and four RBIs from Trey Hair, two hits apiece from David Garcia and Jose Acosta, one hit and two RBIs from Miguel Aparicio, one hit and one RBI from Frainyer Chavez and one hit from Kellen Strahm. Hair and Crim blasted two home runs apiece, while Aparicio and Ornelas also homered in the eight-run win.

Hair hit a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the ninth, while Crim had a two-run homer in the fifth and a solo blast in the eighth to go with a two-run homer from Aparicio in the eighth and a solo homer from Ornelas in the ninth. Hickory’s six homers helped Tai Tiedemann (3-0) earn the win after tossing 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief with two strikeouts and no walks.

On the other side, Winston-Salem dropped to 24-32 after suffering its third consecutive loss. The Dash finished with six hits, scoring four runs in the second and one in the ninth.

Wilber Perez (2-1) took the loss for Winston-Salem, which hosts Hickory again tonight at 7 p.m. before continuing the six-game series with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.