Crawdads score 9 runs again, rally for 20th win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads scored nine runs for the second night in a row, and the result was a 9-7 road victory over the Greenville Drive on Friday at Fluor Field at the West End. With the win, the Crawdads became the fourth team in the South Atlantic League to reach 20 wins as they improved to 20-16 overall following their third consecutive triumph.

On the other side, Greenville dropped to 15-22. Game 5 of the six-game series is tonight at 7:05 p.m., while the series finale will be played on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Despite falling behind 5-0 after Friday’s opening inning, the Crawdads rallied with a single run in the top of the fourth, four runs in the fifth, two runs in the sixth and single runs in the final two innings. Greenville also managed single runs in the eighth and ninth frames, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Hickory.

The Crawdads hit three home runs on the night, getting a solo home run from Trevor Hauver in the fourth, a three-run homer from Cody Freeman in the fifth and a solo shot from Angel Aponte in the eighth. Hauver and Aponte led all players with three hits apiece, while Chris Seise and Aaron Zavala each had two hits and Freeman, Cristian Inoa, Keyber Rodriguez and Frainyer Chavez notched one hit apiece.

Hickory's Nick Krauth (2-1) was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of five-run, seven-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk. Destin Dotson, Marc Church and Eudrys Manon were the relievers used by the Crawdads, with the latter picking up his fifth save of the year.

Shane Drohan started for Greenville before being relieved by Devon Roedahl with two outs in the fifth. Roedahl (1-4) took the loss after surrendering two runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings.

The Crawdads tallied eight two-out RBIs on Friday, receiving three from Freeman on his fifth-inning homer to go with two from Aponte and one each from Hauver, Zavala and Chavez. Hickory was 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position, with the Drive finishing 5-for-11 in such situations.