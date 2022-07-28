Crawdads score 7 runs in 1st, beat Rome 14-6

A seven-run bottom of the first inning put the Hickory Crawdads in control of the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves during Wednesday night’s South Atlantic League contest. But the Crawdads were far from done, adding seven more runs on their way to a 14-6 win in front of a crowd of 1,023 at L.P. Frans Stadium.

After the game was delayed 46 minutes due to rain and thunderstorms, Hickory’s bats brought the thunder in the opening frame. Luisangel Acuna got things started with a single to left before Evan Carter reached on a throwing error and Thomas Saggese plated Acuna from third with a base hit. Following a walk to Aaron Zavala, Trevor Hauver blasted a grand slam to right-center to empty the bases and extend the Crawdads’ advantage to 5-0.

The next two batters — Cristian Inoa and Frainyer Chavez — also singled, and both eventually scored. Inoa crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly to left from Jayce Easley, while Acuna’s second single of the inning scored Chavez with Hickory’s seventh run.

Rome (53-39, 17-9 in second half) answered with three runs in the top of the second on a three-run home run from Bryson Horne, but the Crawdads (50-42, 12-14) got two runs right back in their next at-bat on an RBI bunt single from Zavala and a sacrifice fly from Hauver. Hickory added two more runs in the fourth on an RBI single from Chavez and an RBI fielder’s choice from Randy Florentino to make it 11-3.

The Braves pulled closer thanks to three RBIs from Landon Stephens — he recorded an RBI double in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh — but Hickory responded with three runs in the eighth. After Inoa plated Saggese with a single to center, a wild pitch scored Hauver and a bases-loaded walk to Acuna forced in Inoa.

The Crawdads outhit Rome 15-6 and committed two errors as compared to three defensive miscues by the Braves. Inoa enjoyed a four-hit night, while Saggese finished with three hits to go with two apiece from Acuna, Chavez and Florentino and one each from Zavala and Hauver.

On the other side, Rome received two hits apiece from Horne and Stephens and one each from Cal Conley and Willie Carter. The second pitcher used by Hickory, Leury Tejada, earned the win to improve to 4-3, while Braves starter Dylan Spain took the loss to fall to 0-4.

Game 3 of the six-game series is set for tonight at 7 p.m. With a win, Hickory will clinch at least a series split.