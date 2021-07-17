Crawdads' Saturday game suspended, will be completed as part of doubleheader Sunday

Saturday night's game between the Hickory Crawdads and the visiting Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds was suspended with the Crawdads leading 1-0 in the top of the third inning. Hickory had scored on a one-out home run by Justin Foscue in the bottom of the first, while starting pitcher Avery Weems had allowed no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in 2 1/3 innings when the game was stopped due to thunderstorms in the area.