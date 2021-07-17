 Skip to main content
Crawdads' Saturday game suspended, will be completed as part of doubleheader Sunday
Saturday night's game between the Hickory Crawdads and the visiting Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds was suspended with the Crawdads leading 1-0 in the top of the third inning. Hickory had scored on a one-out home run by Justin Foscue in the bottom of the first, while starting pitcher Avery Weems had allowed no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in 2 1/3 innings when the game was stopped due to thunderstorms in the area.

The contest will be completed as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at noon at Hickory's L.P. Frans Stadium. The Crawdads and IronBirds will finish the nine-inning game before playing a seven-inning game 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Aberdeen won the first two games of the six-game series by scores of 9-4 and 5-1 before Hickory won Game 3 by a 7-6 final and Game 4 by a 20-2 score.

