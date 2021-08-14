 Skip to main content
Crawdads' Saturday contest suspended; DH set for Sunday
The game between the Hickory Crawdads and the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves Saturday night was postponed. Heavy rains began just after the first pitch was thrown by Hickory’s Spencer Mraz and persisted throughout the top of the first inning.

Play was halted after three outs were recorded and after a wait of 48 minutes, the umpires suspended the game.

Resumption of the contest is scheduled to be picked up Sunday afternoon in the bottom of the first with a start time of noon. The nine-inning game will be completed, followed by a seven-inning contest.

