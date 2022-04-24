Crawdads salvage series split

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Hickory Crawdads earned a win by the slimmest of margins in the final game of a six-game road series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday at Frawley Stadium. The 1-0 victory was Hickory's third of the series as the Crawdads salvaged a series split.

The only run of the contest was scored by Hickory (6-9) in the top of the third inning, with Cristian Inoa's sacrifice fly to center plating Scott Kapers. The Crawdads only managed three hits as Thomas Saggese recorded two singles and Chris Seise notched a base hit, but one run was enough thanks to a solid day for Hickory's pitchers.

Tekoah Roby tossed the first five innings for the Crawdads, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and two walks, while Marc Church pitched two innings and Juan Mejia and Spencer Mraz threw one apiece. Roby earned the win to move to 1-1 on the season, with Mraz collecting his second save.

The Crawdads begin a six-game home series with the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Wilmington (8-7) visits the Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades in the opener of a six-game set on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.