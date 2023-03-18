The Hickory Crawdads released their full promotional schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, which includes three acts and appearances.

On Saturday, May 27, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan will stop by L.P. Frans Stadium for a meet-and-greet as part of wrestling night. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act will return for the third time on Friday, Aug. 18, as he thrills the crowd with his ability to balance items on his face throughout the game, while the fan-favorite mascot group known as the ZOOperstars! will make an appearance on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Four jersey auctions are also scheduled to take place this year, beginning with an auctioning off of the Crawdads’ Llamas de Hickory jerseys worn from 2019-22 on Saturday, April 8. The second auction will be held on Thursday, May 4, as the team celebrates Star Wars Night with special jerseys.

The Crawdads will also auction off their Couch Potato jerseys on Saturday, July 15. Additionally, the Strike Out Cancer jerseys the team is scheduled to wear on Saturday, Sept. 9, will be auctioned off, with the proceeds to be donated to cancer research.

Auctions will typically start seven to 10 days before the game dates. Fans do not need to be present at games to bid or win.

As previously announced, the Crawdads will play as the Hickory Dickory Docks for three games from Thursday, Aug. 17, through Saturday, Aug. 19. Meanwhile, the Couch Potato theme night identity will be worn during a game on Saturday, July 15.

Hickory will once again participate in Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión program as the Llamas de Hickory, where they take on a Latinx identity and celebrate the culture throughout the night. More details regarding the Llamas will be released soon.

Popular theme nights such as Halfway to Halloween (Friday, April 21), Princess Night (Friday, July 14) and Wizard Night (Friday, Aug. 25) will return in 2023 as well. Furthermore, this year’s Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond game is set for Friday, June 16, when the team will wear a new logo designed by Marvel illustrators on the field.

Carnival Night is back as well following a rainout in 2022. This year’s carnival festivities are set for Saturday, May 26, and will feature jugglers and face painters. In addition, last year’s much talked about Night of Horrible Promotions returns as the Night of Even Worse Promotions on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Crawdads will wear a new black jersey on select occasions, with fans encouraged to wear black for such contests. Hickory will also be celebrating 15 years of affiliation with the Texas Rangers in 2023, which will include a Texas Ranger Night during which the team will take the field in jerseys inspired by the Rangers’ blue alternates.

In all, the Crawdads will debut eight new jerseys during the 2023 season. And several new theme nights are also on the promotional schedule this year, including Renaissance Knight on Saturday, June 17, in conjunction with Hickory’s Sir Conrad bobblehead giveaway, and a Hoedown Throwdown on Friday, June 30. Plus, the Crawdads’ mascot duo of Conrad and Cindy will celebrate their fifth anniversary on Sunday, June 16.

Single-game tickets will go on sale today during the Crawdads’ annual spring fling, presented by Lonnie Shook CPA. Opening night is set for Thursday, April 6, against the Winston-Salem Dash.

The Crawdads’ full promotional schedule for 2023 is available on the team website.