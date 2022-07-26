Crawdads return home for 6-game series with Rome

On Sunday, July 17, Major League Baseball held its first-year player draft as part of the All-Star Game festivities. At the time of the first round, my wife and I were enjoying an evening out for ice cream.

Thirty-four minutes into the draft, I received a text message that read, “Wow…Kumar Rocker to the Rangers. Will he play with the Crawdads this season?”

Other messages came to me that evening and the next day. In pondering that question, my response at the time was, “I don’t know.” The other response, in general, was, “that’s a risky pick.”

Rocker was selected as the third overall pick by the Texas Rangers, one year after the New York Mets selected the Vanderbilt product as the 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft. After the selection, the Mets saw something in the physical they didn’t like and decided not to sign the right-hander. The team did not disclose what its concerns were.

Steve Boras, the agent for Rocker, insisted there was not an issue that should have prevented the Mets from signing the pitcher. The pitcher and agent agreed that Rocker would not return to Vanderbilt for another season. Instead, he would prepare for the 2022 draft and pitch for an independent league team this spring.

Two weeks prior to the draft, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported that Rocker underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder last fall.

Boras stated in the ESPN story, "We have a very clear understanding, after a minor scope, of Kumar's medically documented health, which has allowed him to perform at the highest levels.”

Related to the story of the Rocker’s surgery, Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that teams received Rocker’s medical records, which included the information on the surgery.

So, it is with that backdrop that the Rangers selected Rocker. Shoulder surgeries will always carry risk, but with the Rangers currently employing as their general manager Chris Young, a big league pitcher for 13 seasons — incidentally a Crawdads pitcher in 2001 and 2002 — this feels like a pick the Rangers were comfortable in making based on what the team saw in the medicals. Given that this is the third overall pick, a slot which surprised many draft prognosticators, they’d better be.

Now, where does Rocker go? In the recent past, the Rangers have had a practice in starting first-round picks in a short-season league before a trip to an A-ball team such as Hickory or Kinston. With pitchers, however, the Rangers have tended to have more of an individual approach.

Some recent examples of college pitchers taken in the first round by the Rangers: In 2013, the Rangers picked Chi Chi Gonzalez out of Oral Roberts Univ. After a quick stint at short-season Spokane, the Rangers were actually going to send him to Hickory — in fact, the team was ready to make the announcement — but then decided to send him to High-A Myrtle Beach. Gonzalez made it to the majors by 2015 but has struggled to stay there and is with his fourth team in six big league seasons.

Dillon Tate was the fourth overall pick in 2015. After two starts at Spokane, Tate came to Hickory and made four very brief starts (7 innings total), as he had already pitched a full season at California-Santa Barbara. A hamstring injury hampered his return to Hickory in 2016, but the Rangers never felt comfortable with Tate and shipped him to the New York Yankees in a trade deadline deal for Carlos Beltran — a rental player — that summer. He is currently in his fourth season with Baltimore.

The Rangers’ next first-round pick of a college pitcher came last summer when they picked Jack Leiter second overall out of Vanderbilt. With Leiter having already pitched a full college season with the Commodores, the Rangers decided to shut him down for the summer. Texas had Leiter skip both A-ball levels and sent him to Double-A Frisco this season.

This season, Rocker has made five starts for Tri-City (New York) in the independent Frontier League, which tends to have players that are either looking for a major league club to sign them, or have been released from an MLB organization with very few reaching beyond AA. In those five starts, Rocker has struck out 32 and walked four in 20 innings with a 1.35 ERA.

Some thoughts to keep in mind: Was the stint in the Frontier League enough competition to show the Rangers he is ready to give Double-A a try? Do the Rangers have interest in reuniting Rocker and Leiter sooner than later? Does Texas want to see how he handles the rigors of pro baseball and have him, seemingly, dominate a level at Hickory or Down East? Bus rides and playing day after day after day is a challenge for players who haven’t done it before. Will the Rangers be cautious with the shoulder and get him ready for 2023 and also have him on a similar path as Leiter?

One other thing: A-level baseball tends to be a laboratory for players to try out things, whether it’s a hitting approach, a new pitch, etc. Double-A tends to be more concerned with results.

For minor league fans in the area, as well as Rangers fans, this is a story that will be worth keeping an eye on.

ROME (Georgia) BRAVES (53-37 overall, 17-7 second half) at HICKORY CRAWDADS (48-42, 10-14)

Schedule:

Tuesday, July 26, 7 p.m. (Dollar Dog Tuesday, $2 Craft Beer Tuesday)

Wednesday, July 27, 7 p.m. (Kids Win Wednesday, Wine Wednesday, Night of Horrible Promotions)

Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m. (Thirsty Thursday, People’s Bank Thursday, Dad Bod Night)

Friday, July 29, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Christmas in July)

Saturday, July 30, 6 p.m. (Post-game Christian Concert featuring Ryan Stevenson)

Sunday, July 31, 3 p.m. (Church Bulletin Sunday, 30th Anniversary Jersey Auction)

Prospects (MLB.com rankings):

Hickory (Texas Rangers): OF Evan Carter (9), SS Luisangel Acuna (10), OF Aaron Zavala (11), RHP Ricky Vanasco (13), RHP TK Roby (14), LF Trevor Hauver (18), IF Thomas Saggese (26).

Rome (Atlanta Braves): SS Cal Conley (15), RHP Royber Salinas (27)

About the Crawdads: Hickory returns home from a short series at Greensboro, having lost two of three to the Grasshoppers. With the two-week homestand, Hickory wraps up a stretch in which it plays 24 of 33 at home. Unfortunately, the Crawdads are 8-13 thus far, and the root cause has been the pitching. Over the last seven games, Hickory has given up nine or more runs in four of them. Starting pitchers have been unable to go deep, which has taxed and strained the bullpen. Since Tekoah Roby went seven innings in a game against Wilmington (Delaware) back on July 12, over the last eight games only one starter has made it through the fifth. The Crawdads' ERA of 6.42 in July is the worst in the South Atlantic League, as are the 29 home runs allowed in 18 games.... Despite a weeklong slump in July, Hickory hitters are still second in OPS (.782) this month. The Crawdads are tops with 29 homers, second in runs scored and have the fewest strikeouts. Three players have an OPS above 1.000 this month, including Thomas Saggese (1.113), Aaron Zavala (1.084) and Evan Carter (1.054).

About the Braves: After winning two of three this weekend at Winston-Salem, Rome is 14-4 during July and a lot has to do with the pitching staff. The Braves have the South Atlantic League’s top ERA this month (2.75) with nine games of two or fewer runs allowed, including four shutouts. During July, Luis De Avila has a 1.42 ERA over 25.1 innings covering four starts. Also this month, Roddery Munoz has a 2.08 ERA in 21.2 innings with 27 strikeouts.... At the plate, Rome leads in on-base percentage (.365) and is second in the league in OPS (.776). Hickory and Rome are tied at the top of the SAL with a .263 batting average. The hottest hitter this month is outfielder Drew Campbell, who is hitting .393 in 15 games with 16 RBIs and an OPS of .990.... Players of area interest with Rome: Pitcher Alec Barger played collegiately at North Carolina State. Pitcher J.J. Niekro is the son of former major league pitcher Joe Niekro and the nephew of Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro.

Series History: In the only series played this season, Hickory won four of six on the road against the Braves. A season ago, Rome won the series played at L.P. Frans 3-2. The Crawdads finished the season in Georgia with a win to snap a 16-game losing streak. Rome won the first two of that series, which had two games canceled by rain and another by a COVID-19 outbreak on the Crawdads squad.