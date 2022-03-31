Crawdads release break-camp roster for 2022

With opening day for the minor leagues scheduled to start in just over a week, rosters for various teams are beginning to take shape.

On Thursday, the Texas Rangers announced the break-camp roster for the Hickory Crawdads that is loaded with talent that could make an impact in the majors in the future. Players have spent the past several weeks in spring training at the major league club’s facility in Surprise, Arizona, in preparation for the season.

The Crawdads are scheduled to play Lenoir-Rhyne University in an exhibition game held at L.P. Frans Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hickory will then open on the road Friday, April 8, for the start of a three-game series with the Winston-Salem Dash. The first home game is set for Tuesday, April 12, against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods, which will begin a six-game series.

Adjustments to the roster are possible before the team takes the field for opening day. That list will be made official prior to the first game in Winston-Salem.

A strong contingent of top-30 prospects from the Rangers organization is currently slated for Hickory. Baseball America has seven of the top 30 that are likely to be in a Crawdads uniform, while MLB.com Pipeline has eight. Both ranking services have three of the top 10 from the Rangers bound for Hickory, including pitcher Owen White, outfielder Evan Carter and shortstop Luisangel Acuna.

Acuna is the brother of Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. The Venezuelan native is one of two Crawdads players with connections to the Braves. The other is pitcher Ben Anderson, the twin brother of Ian Anderson.

White is one of two players with North Carolina connections. He was the second-round pick of the Rangers back in 2018 out of Jesse Carson High in China Grove, with whom he was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year. The other is TK Roby, who was born in Asheville and later went to high school in Florida.

Along with White and Roby, the Rangers are sending three pitchers currently in their top 15. Ricky Vanasco, who pitched for Hickory during the 2019 South Atlantic League playoffs, returns after he missed the last two seasons due to the pandemic shutdown of the minor leagues in 2020, as well as surgery for a torn ligament in his elbow. Vanasco is the lone Hickory player that is currently on the Rangers' 40-man roster.

Along with Acuna and Carter, other position players on the top-30 list are outfielder Aaron Zavala, second baseman/outfielder Trevor Hauver and infielder Thomas Saggase. Zavala, the Rangers’ second-round pick out of Oregon, is the lone selection from last summer’s draft to start this season in Hickory.

As the roster is currently listed, 13 players spent some time with the Crawdads last season. Vanasco and Cristian Inoa previously played for the Crawdads when the team was a Low-A affiliate prior to the 2021 season.

Here is the roster as announced by the Rangers on Thursday (* designates player was with Hickory in 2021:

Pitchers (16): Ben Anderson*, Marc Church, Joe Corbett*, Mason Englert, Kevin Gowdy*, Nick Krauth, Jesus Linarez*, Eudrys Manon, John Matthews, Juan Mejia*, Spencer Mraz*, Triston Polley*, TK Roby, Josh Smith*, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White.

Catchers (3): Randy Florentino, Cody Freeman, Scott Kapers*

Infielders (7): Luisangel Acuna, Frainyer Chavez*, Jake Guenther*, Cristian Inoa, Keyber Rodriguez, Thomas Saggase, Chris Seise*

Outfielders (4): Angel Aponte, Evan Carter, Trevor Hauver*, Aaron Zavala

Texas Rangers Top-30 Prospect Rankings:

Baseball America: RHP Owen White (7), OF Evan Carter (8), SS Luisangel Acuna (10), OF Aaron Zavala (12), RHP Ricky Vanasco (13), RHP TK Roby (14), 2B / OF Trevor Hauver (22)

MLB Pipeline: RHP Owen White (8), OF Evan Carter (9), SS Luisangel Acuna (10), Aaron Zavala (12), RHP Ricky Vanasco (14), TK Roby (15), 2B/ OF Trevor Hauver (19), IF Thomas Saggase (28)

Field Staff

Carlos Cardoza, Manager

Jon Goebel, Pitching Coach

Ryan Tuntland, Hitting Coach

Jay Sullenger, Development Coach

Kawinka Emsley-Pai, Development Coach

Derrick Decker, Athletic Trainer

Andy Earp Strength & Conditioning