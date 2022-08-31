Crawdads release 2023 schedule

The Hickory Crawdads have revealed their 2023 game schedule, which begins with a three-game home series against the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday, April 6. The 2023 South Atlantic League season will see the Crawdads open at home for the first time since 2015.

Hickory will play 132 games next season, 66 on the road and 66 at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Crawdads will hit the road for 11 series and will host 12 series, two of which will be three-game series while the rest will be six-game sets.

Full- and half-season tickets are currently on sale for the 2023 season. For more information on season tickets, contact Kristen Buynar at kbuynar@hickorycrawdads.com. Ticket books are also on sale and fans can purchase a limited time deal of 15 undated vouchers for $75, which is 50% off the day-of-game pricing.

Game times and the promotional schedule will be announced next spring. For more information, contact Ashley Salinas at 828-322-3000 or asalinas@hickorycrawdads.com.

2023 HICKORY CRAWDADS SEASON SCHEDULE

April 6-8: vs. Winston-Salem Dash

April 11-16: at Wilmington Blue Rocks

April 18-23: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods

April 25-30: at Winston-Salem Dash

May 2-7: vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

May 9-14: at Bowling Green Hot Rods

May 16-21: vs. Rome Braves

May 23-28: vs. Asheville Tourists

May 30-June 4: at Greenville Drive

June 6-11: at Rome Braves

June 13-18: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods

June 20-25: at Asheville Tourists

June 27-July 2: vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers

July 4-9: at Winston-Salem Dash

July 14-16: vs. Greenville Drive

July 18-23: at Rome Braves

July 25-30: vs. Hudson Valley Renegades

Aug. 1-6: at Aberdeen IronBirds

Aug. 8-13: at Asheville Tourists

Aug. 15-20: vs. Rome Braves

Aug. 22-27: vs. Greenville Drive

Aug. 29-Sept. 3: at Greensboro Grasshoppers

Sept. 5-10: vs. Winston-Salem Dash