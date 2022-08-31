Crawdads release 2023 schedule

The Hickory Crawdads have revealed their 2023 game schedule, which begins with a three-game home series against the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday, April 6. The 2023 South Atlantic League season will see the Crawdads open at home for the first time since 2015.
Hickory will play 132 games next season, 66 on the road and 66 at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Crawdads will hit the road for 11 series and will host 12 series, two of which will be three-game series while the rest will be six-game sets.
Full- and half-season tickets are currently on sale for the 2023 season. For more information on season tickets, contact Kristen Buynar at kbuynar@hickorycrawdads.com. Ticket books are also on sale and fans can purchase a limited time deal of 15 undated vouchers for $75, which is 50% off the day-of-game pricing.
Game times and the promotional schedule will be announced next spring. For more information, contact Ashley Salinas at 828-322-3000 or asalinas@hickorycrawdads.com.
2023 HICKORY CRAWDADS SEASON SCHEDULE
April 6-8: vs. Winston-Salem Dash
April 11-16: at Wilmington Blue Rocks
April 18-23: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods
April 25-30: at Winston-Salem Dash
May 2-7: vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws
May 9-14: at Bowling Green Hot Rods
May 16-21: vs. Rome Braves
May 23-28: vs. Asheville Tourists
May 30-June 4: at Greenville Drive
June 6-11: at Rome Braves
June 13-18: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods
June 20-25: at Asheville Tourists
June 27-July 2: vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers
July 4-9: at Winston-Salem Dash
July 14-16: vs. Greenville Drive
July 18-23: at Rome Braves
July 25-30: vs. Hudson Valley Renegades
Aug. 1-6: at Aberdeen IronBirds
Aug. 8-13: at Asheville Tourists
Aug. 15-20: vs. Rome Braves
Aug. 22-27: vs. Greenville Drive
Aug. 29-Sept. 3: at Greensboro Grasshoppers
Sept. 5-10: vs. Winston-Salem Dash