Crawdads ready to get 30th season underway

A mix of talented pitchers and hitters have made their way to Hickory from spring training in Surprise, Arizona and are ready to take on the best the South Atlantic League has to offer.

The 30th season of Hickory Crawdads baseball begins Friday night with a game at Truist Field against the Winston-Salem Dash with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. After the three-game series that will end Sunday, the Crawdads will take the field at L.P. Frans Stadium on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the league's defending champions, the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods.

With the reorganization of the minor league staff by the Crawdads’ parent club, the Texas Rangers, who include Caldwell County resident Josh Bonifay as the team’s farm director, first-year manager Carlos Cardoza said the time spent in Arizona was beneficial in getting the team ready to start the season.

“It was a good camp,” said Cardoza. “We have a new field director, Josh Bonifay, new field coordinator, Kenny Holmberg, new staff and a whole lot of talented players that we feel used that time to the best of their advantage. We feel like we broke camp healthy and prepared for the season. That's probably the two most important things breaking spring training.”

Cardoza, who received a promotion to High-A Hickory after leading Down East to the Low-A East League finals, will have approximately 20 players on the Opening Day roster that were with him at some point last season with the Wood Ducks (the final roster for the opener will be set on Friday). With the promotion of many of the key players from the playoff squad, the expectations will follow.

When asked about players that might take a larger step forward this season, Cardoza responded, “I hate to give a generalized answer, but they all need to step forward, because this is a higher level. ... There's a number of guys we're excited about and expecting and counting on to take steps forward.”

Pitching staff:

Three of the top 15 Rangers prospects, as tabbed by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, are in the Crawdads rotation. The rotation order, announced by Cardoza, is expected to be Owen White (7th BA/8th MLB) — a native of China Grove and the Gatorade Player of the Year for North Carolina in 2018 — Mason Englert, TK Roby (13/14), Ricky Vanasco (14/15), John Matthews and Nick Krauth. All but Vanasco will pitch at Hickory for the first time.

“It's an exciting staff,” Cardoza beamed. “Not just the guys in the top whatever the list is, but there's guys with a lot of potential throughout the starting rotation and also in the pen.”

Recovery from injuries may limit some of the starters’ activities during the first part of the season. White missed three months of 2021 with a broken bone in his right hand, though he returned in August to finish strong. Vanasco, who pitched in the Crawdads' first playoff game back in 2019, is seeing his first action in three seasons due to the pandemic and elbow ligament replacement surgery (“Tommy John”). Roby was shut down after six starts last season with an elbow sprain. Englert completed his first full season last year after Tommy John surgery in early 2019.

“There's a plan for them for them to continue to get their legs up under them, so to speak, and into the heat of competition,” said Cardoza. “And, I think just in general for everybody, what the limitations will be at the start will probably be a little stricter then they will be a month and two months into it.”

Members of the bullpen will include Crawdads returnees Ben Anderson, Joe Corbett, Jesus Linarez, Juan Mejia, Spencer Mraz, Josh Smith and Triston Polley. Others coming to Hickory for the first time are Marc Church, Eris Filpo and Eudrys Manon.

While bullpen roles are not as defined as they are at the major league level, the opportunity to develop the roles for key points of a specific game is there. Said Cardoza, “All I can say is, it's a good pen and guys will kind of define their own roles as the year progresses.”

Infielders:

Luisangel Acuna is a name that has some attachment to Atlanta Braves fans, as the infielder is the younger brother of Ronald Acuna Jr. Ranked 10th by both ranking services, Acuna will see most of the action at shortstop, though the Rangers are likely to move the infielders around to develop versatility. Cardoza said Acuna could be a player that explodes off the charts.

“After the pandemic year and him not being able to play baseball basically the whole year at age 18,” Cardoza explained, “I expect this year, after a full season under his belt, certainly there's a lot in there that may get better very quickly. He is definitely an exciting, dynamic player on both sides of the ball and will certainly be a big part of whatever we do.”

Acuna is expected to be a part of three infielders that are 21 and younger. Thomas Saggese, who along with Acuna is still just 20, was second on the Wood Ducks in OPS. “He's probably as sure-handed as they come defensively,” stated Cardoza. “But the things he does in the box for a player his age, it's really exciting.”

Keyber Rodriguez, 21, is the third member of the young group. Winner of the Rangers' “True Ranger Award” the last two seasons, Cardoza said Rodriguez’s impact on the field goes beyond what he does athletically. “As cliché as it sounds,” said Cardoza, “I can only tell you that whoever comes to watch him play, and if they come on a consistent basis, they’re going to see the impact that's there.”

Former Rangers first-round pick Chris Seise returns to the club after recovering from an ACL tear suffered in a game at Hickory last spring. The Crawdads' starting shortstop before the injury, Seise will be the team’s designated hitter while the recovery to full strength continues.

Splitting much of the time at first base will be Jake Guenther and Cristian Inoa. Versatile Frainyer Chavez returns to Hickory for a third season.

Outfielders:

Three of the four outfielders are also on the Rangers' top 30 list. They include the top-ranked position player to come to Hickory, Evan Carter (8th BA/9th MLB), Aaron Zavala (12th BA and MLB), and Trevor Hauver (19th MLB/22nd BA). The group is rounded out by Angel Aponte.

“Any combination of those four should be a fun, fun group to come watch play,” said Cardoza.

Carter is another young bat in the lineup, as he will not turn 20 until August. He was the Rangers' second-round pick in 2020 out of Elizabethton (Tennessee) High. Coming out of Oregon, Zavala was the team’s second-round pick last season, the highest position player picked by the Rangers.

Catchers:

Randy Florentino, Cody Freeman and Scott Kapers will split time behind the plate for Hickory with Kapers making a return trip to the Crawdads.

“Freeman and Florentino have history with many of our pitchers,” said Cardoza. “That should bode well in how we attack the opposition's hitters. Having Kapers back after an injury last year will be impactful, not only for him, but for our pitching staff and our results on the field.”

2022 HICKORY CRAWDADS SCHEDULE

Date;Opponent;Time

Fri., April 8;at Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Sat., April 9;at Winston-Salem;6 p.m.

Sun., April 10;at Winston-Salem;1 p.m.

Tues., April 12;vs. Bowling Green, Ky.;6 p.m.

Wed., April 13;vs. Bowling Green, Ky.;11 a.m.

Thurs., April 14;vs. Bowling Green, Ky.;7 p.m.

Fri., April 15;vs. Bowling Green, Ky.;7 p.m.

Sat., April 16;vs. Bowling Green, Ky.;4 p.m. (DH)

Tues., April 19;at Wilmington, Del.;6:35 p.m.

Wed., April 20;at Wilmington, Del.;6:35 p.m.

Thurs., April 21;at Wilmington, Del.;6:35 p.m.

Fri., April 22;at Wilmington, Del.;6:35 p.m.

Sat., April 23;at Wilmington, Del.;6:35 p.m.

Sun., April 24;at Wilmington, Del.;1:05 p.m.

Tues., April 26;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Wed., April 27;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Thurs., April 28;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Fri., April 29;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Sat., April 30;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Sun., May 1;Greenville, S.C.;3 p.m.

Tues., May 3;at Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Wed., May 4;at Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Thurs., May 5;at Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Fri., May 6;at Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Sat., May 7;at Winston-Salem;6 p.m.

Sun., May 8;at Winston-Salem;1 p.m.

Tues., May 10;Greensboro;7 p.m.

Wed., May 11;Greensboro;7 p.m.

Thurs., May 12;Greensboro;7 p.m.

Fri., May 13;Greensboro;7 p.m.

Sat., May 14;Greensboro;5 p.m.

Sun., May 15;Greensboro;3 p.m.

Tues., May 17;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Wed., May 18;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Thurs., May 19;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Fri., May 20;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Sat., May 21;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Sun., May 22;at Greenville, S.C.;3:05 p.m.

Tues., May 24;Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Wed., May 25;Winston-Salem;6 p.m.

Thurs., May 26;Winston-Salem;11 a.m.

Fri., May 27;Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Sat., May 28;Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Sun., May 29;Winston-Salem;3 p.m.

Tues., May 31;at Asheville;6:35 p.m.

Wed., June 1;at Asheville;6:35 p.m.

Thurs., June 2;at Asheville;6:35 p.m.

Fri., June 3;at Asheville;6:35 p.m.

Sat., June 4;at Asheville;6:05 p.m.

Sun., June 5;at Asheville;1:05 p.m.

Tues., June 7;at Bowling Green, Ky.;7:35 p.m.

Wed., June 8;at Bowling Green, Ky.;1:05 p.m.

Thurs., June 9;at Bowling Green, Ky.;7:35 p.m.

Fri., June 10;at Bowling Green, Ky.;7:35 p.m.

Sat., June 11;at Bowling Green, Ky.;7:35 p.m.

Sun., June 12;at Bowling Green, Ky.;2:05 p.m.

Tues., June 14;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Wed., June 15;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Thurs., June 16;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Fri., June 17;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Sat., June 18;Greenville, S.C.;7 p.m.

Sun., June 19;Greenville, S.C.;3 p.m.

Tues., June 21;at Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Wed., June 22;at Rome, Ga.;1 p.m.

Thurs., June 23;at Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Fri., June 24;at Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Sat. June 25;at Rome, Ga.;6 p.m.

Sun., June 26;at Rome, Ga.;2 p.m.

Tues., June 28;Greensboro;7 p.m.

Wed., June 29;Greensboro;12:05 p.m.

Thurs., June 30;Greensboro;7 p.m.

Fri., July 1;Greensboro;7 p.m.

Sat., July 2;Greensboro;7 p.m.

Sun., July 3;Greensboro;6 p.m.

Mon., July 4;at Bowling Green, Ky.;7:35 p.m.

Wed., July 6;at Bowling Green, Ky.;7:35 p.m.

Thurs., July 7;at Bowling Green, Ky.;7:35 p.m.

Fri., July 8;at Bowling Green, Ky.;7:35 p.m.

Sat., July 9;at Bowling Green, Ky.;7:35 p.m.

Sun., July 10;at Bowling Green, Ky.;2:05 p.m.

Tues., July 12;Wilmington, Del.;7 p.m.

Wed., July 13;Wilmington, Del.;7 p.m.

Thurs., July 14;Wilmington, Del.;7 p.m.

Fri., July 15;Wilmington, Del.;7 p.m.

Sat., July 16;Wilmington, Del.;7 p.m.

Sun., July 17;Wilmington, Del.;3 p.m.

Fri., July 22;at Greensboro;6:30 p.m.

Sat., July 23;at Greensboro;6:30 p.m.

Sun., July 24;at Greensboro;2 p.m.

Tues., July 26;Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Wed., July 27;Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Thurs., July 28;Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Fri., July 29;Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Sat., July 30;Rome, Ga.;5 p.m.

Sun., July 31;Rome, Ga.;3 p.m.

Tues., Aug. 2;Asheville;7 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 3;Asheville;7 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 4;Asheville;7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 5;Asheville;7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 6;Asheville;7 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 7;Asheville;3 p.m.

Tues., Aug. 9;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 10;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 11;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 12;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 13;at Greenville, S.C.;7:05 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 14;at Greenville, S.C.;3:05 p.m.

Tues., Aug. 16;Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 17;Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 18;Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 19;Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 20;Winston-Salem;7 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 21;Winston-Salem;3 p.m.

Tues., Aug. 23;at Hudson Valley, N.Y.;7:05 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 24;at Hudson Valley, N.Y.;7:05 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 25;at Hudson Valley, N.Y.;7:05 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 26;at Hudson Valley, N.Y.;7:05 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 27;at Hudson Valley, N.Y.;6:05 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 28;at Hudson Valley, N.Y.;2:05 p.m.

Tues., Aug. 30;at Aberdeen, Md.;7:05 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 31;at Aberdeen, Md.;7:05 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 1;at Aberdeen, Md.;7:05 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 2;at Aberdeen, Md.;7:05 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 3;at Aberdeen, Md.;6:05 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 4;at Aberdeen, Md.;2:05 p.m.

Tues., Sept. 6;Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 7;Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 8;Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 9;Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 10;Rome, Ga.;7 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 11;Rome, Ga.;3 p.m.