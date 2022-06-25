Crawdads rally with 8 runs in 9th

ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads trailed by two runs entering the final inning of a South Atlantic League game against the Rome Braves on the road Saturday, but an eight-run top of the ninth led to a 9-5 victory that clinched a series win for the visitors. The final game of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. before both teams enjoy an off day on Monday.

Trailing 3-1 through eight innings, Hickory (40-28, 2-0 in second half) scored eight runs on six hits and four walks to turn the contest in its favor in the top of the ninth. Frainyer Chavez recorded a pair of singles in the inning, while Angel Aponte and Randy Florentino also had base hits to go with a double from Aaron Zavala and a triple from Evan Carter.

Although Rome (36-32, 0-2) managed two runs in the bottom of the ninth, it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. Meanwhile, Keyber Rodriguez was the only Hickory player to register a hit prior to the final frame when he singled to lead off the fourth.

Crawdads pitcher Destin Dotson (1-0) earned the win thanks to an inning of scoreless, hitless relief during which he struck out one and issued one walk. On the other side, the Braves’ Austin Smith (1-2) didn’t record an out in the ninth while giving up five runs on three hits with no strikeouts and two walks.

Rome scored single runs in the first, third and seventh innings, while Hickory scored its first run in the fifth. The Crawdads drew nine walks as a team, with the Braves walking six times and the teams combining for 25 strikeouts.