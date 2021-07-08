Crawdads rally past Dash for 4th straight win

WINSTON-SALEM — After Thursday night’s game, the Hickory Crawdads are no longer alone at the bottom of the High-A East League’s South Division standings. Following Hickory’s third straight win over the Winston-Salem Dash and its fourth consecutive victory overall, the Crawdads and Dash have identical records.
Hickory won 8-7 on the road Thursday, rallying from a 6-4 deficit after blowing a 4-0 lead. The Crawdads were outhit 15-10 after earning victories of 8-0 and 13-5 in the first two games of the six-game series, but did enough to sneak past the Dash, who lost their fourth game in a row.
After scoring four runs in the top of the second inning, Hickory (24-33) allowed single runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth frames before giving up three runs in the sixth. However, the Crawdads scored four runs in the ninth before holding Winston-Salem to one run in the bottom half of the inning.
A one-out, two-run triple from Kellen Strahm accounted for Hickory’s first two ninth-inning runs, while a two-run home run from Blaine Crim with two outs gave the Crawdads an 8-6 advantage. Alex Destino clubbed a solo shot for Winston-Salem (24-33) with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before Jean Casanova closed things out for his third save of the season.
In his first appearance since Wednesday's promotion to Hickory from the Texas Rangers’ Low-A affiliate, the Down East Wood Ducks, right-handed relief pitcher Ben Anderson (1-0) — the twin brother of the Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson — earned the win thanks to three innings of three-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk. Cody Bradford was the starter for the Crawdads, surrendering three runs (two earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
Jose Acosta finished with two hits and two RBIs for Hickory, which also got two hits and one RBI from Frainyer Chavez, one hit and three RBIs from Strahm, one hit and two RBIs from Blaine Crim and one hit each from Pedro Gonzalez, Jake Guenther, Isaias Quiroz and Miguel Aparicio. The Crawdads handed Dash reliever Brian Glowicki (1-1) his first loss of the season entering Friday’s contest, which will see Winston-Salem and Hickory face off again at 7 p.m.
Following Friday’s game, Saturday’s game begins at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale starts at 2 p.m.