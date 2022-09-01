Crawdads’ rally falls short against IronBirds

ABERDEEN, Md. — Trailing by four runs through six innings, the Hickory Crawdads tried to stage a late comeback, but ended up losing by a 4-3 final at the hands of the Aberdeen IronBirds on the road Thursday. The contest was the third game of a six-game series between the South Atlantic League foes, and was the second consecutive victory for Aberdeen.

The IronBirds (75-48, 32-25 in second half) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth before Hickory (63-60, 25-32) responded with a two spot in the top of the seventh and a single run in the eighth. But Aberdeen relief pitcher Xavier Moore struck out the side in the ninth to dash any hopes of the Crawdads earning a come-from-behind win, notching his 10th save in the process.

Aberdeen outhit the Crawdads 6-3 thanks to two hits apiece from Donta' Williams and Ramon Rodriguez and one each from Jud Fabian and Chris Givin. Meanwhile, Hickory received one hit apiece from Daniel Mateo, Cody Freeman and Keyber Rodriguez.

The winning pitcher was the IronBirds’ Peter Van Loon (11-3), who gave up two runs on one hit with five strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsman in five innings of relief. On the other side, Hickory starter Tekoah Roby (3-11) took the loss after surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits with five strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman in 4 2/3 innings.

The clubs will continue their series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.