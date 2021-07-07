Crawdads’ Ragans, Slaten combine for 8-0 shutout

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads remain in last place in the High-A East League’s South Division, but following an 8-0 road win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday night, the Crawdads are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Only one High-A East League team has a better record in its past 10 games — the Rome (Georgia) Braves at 8-2.
With Major League Baseball’s All-Star Futures Game looming on Sunday at the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field, Hickory starting pitcher Cole Ragans pitched a day earlier than usual in order to give him regular rest heading into the contest. After throwing three innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk, Justin Slaten replaced him in the fourth and fired a career-high six innings, allowing no runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Slaten improved to 2-4 on the season after being credited with the win, with the Crawdads moving to 22-33 overall and 11-14 on the road. On the other side, Winston-Salem starter Davis Martin fell to 2-4 in 2021, while the Dash dropped to 24-31 overall and 10-15 at home.
Hickory outhit Winston-Salem 12-7, scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning on a home run from Blaine Crim before adding a single run in the fifth and five in the ninth. Jonathan Ornelas had a game-high three hits to lead the Crawdads’ offensive attack, while Crim registered two hits and three RBIs to go with two hits and one RBI from Trey Hair and two hits from Pedro Gonzalez.