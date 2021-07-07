Crawdads’ Ragans, Slaten combine for 8-0 shutout

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads remain in last place in the High-A East League’s South Division, but following an 8-0 road win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday night, the Crawdads are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Only one High-A East League team has a better record in its past 10 games — the Rome (Georgia) Braves at 8-2.

With Major League Baseball’s All-Star Futures Game looming on Sunday at the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field, Hickory starting pitcher Cole Ragans pitched a day earlier than usual in order to give him regular rest heading into the contest. After throwing three innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk, Justin Slaten replaced him in the fourth and fired a career-high six innings, allowing no runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Slaten improved to 2-4 on the season after being credited with the win, with the Crawdads moving to 22-33 overall and 11-14 on the road. On the other side, Winston-Salem starter Davis Martin fell to 2-4 in 2021, while the Dash dropped to 24-31 overall and 10-15 at home.