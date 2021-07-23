Crawdads pour it on again, bash Tourists 12-1

ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads reached double digits in runs for the third straight night on the road Thursday, defeating the Asheville Tourists 12-1 for their sixth win in seven games. Hickory finished with 20 hits including three home runs, and the Crawdads have outscored Asheville 40-7 over the first three games of the six-game series.
The Crawdads (31-38) moved above .500 on the road at 17-16. Despite being seven games under .500 overall, they have scored more runs (362) than they have allowed (350) in 2021.
The Tourists (28-39) fell into a tie with the Winston-Salem Dash (29-40) for last place in the High-A East League’s South Division. Asheville is 20-17 at home, but Thursday’s defeat was the Tourists’ sixth in their past eight games played at McCormick Field.
Trey Hair, Justin Foscue, Miguel Aparicio, Jake Guenther and Jared Walker homered for the Crawdads, with Hair blasting a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning and the others all recording solo shots. Aparicio and Guenther also homered in Hickory’s five-run fifth, which represented the Crawdads’ highest-scoring frame.
Hair finished with four hits and four RBIs, while Foscue had three hits and three RBIs, Aparicio finished with three hits and one RBI and Kellen Strahm registered three hits. Blaine Crim tallied two hits and one RBI for the Crawdads, who also received one hit and one RBI apiece from Guenther and Walker and one hit each from Pedro Gonzalez, Frainyer Chavez and Isaias Quiroz.
On the other side, Hickory’s pitching staff limited Asheville to six hits. The Tourists’ only run came on Alex Holderbach’s solo homer with one out in the bottom of the second, with starting pitcher Brayan De Paula (0-2) taking the loss for Asheville following 4 1/3 innings of seven-run (six earned), eight-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks.
Left-handed starter Cody Bradford (4-3) earned the win for the Crawdads thanks to six innings of one-run, five-hit ball with 14 strikeouts and no walks, while Sean Chandler struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief and Jean Casanova struck out the side in the ninth. The 21 strikeouts recorded by Hickory pitchers set a new franchise record for a nine-inning game.
Game 4 of the series begins tonight at 6:35 p.m., while Saturday’s contest will feature a 6:05 p.m. first pitch and Sunday’s series finale will start at 1:05 p.m.