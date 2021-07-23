Crawdads pour it on again, bash Tourists 12-1

ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads reached double digits in runs for the third straight night on the road Thursday, defeating the Asheville Tourists 12-1 for their sixth win in seven games. Hickory finished with 20 hits including three home runs, and the Crawdads have outscored Asheville 40-7 over the first three games of the six-game series.

The Crawdads (31-38) moved above .500 on the road at 17-16. Despite being seven games under .500 overall, they have scored more runs (362) than they have allowed (350) in 2021.

The Tourists (28-39) fell into a tie with the Winston-Salem Dash (29-40) for last place in the High-A East League’s South Division. Asheville is 20-17 at home, but Thursday’s defeat was the Tourists’ sixth in their past eight games played at McCormick Field.

Trey Hair, Justin Foscue, Miguel Aparicio, Jake Guenther and Jared Walker homered for the Crawdads, with Hair blasting a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning and the others all recording solo shots. Aparicio and Guenther also homered in Hickory’s five-run fifth, which represented the Crawdads’ highest-scoring frame.