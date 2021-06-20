Crawdads pound out 16 hits in 11-5 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads put forth perhaps their best offensive performance of the season on Saturday night, finishing with 16 hits in an 11-5 road win over the Greenville Drive. The 11-run output matched their season high set in an 11-2 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on May 25, and the win was their second straight after six consecutive losses.

Hickory improved to 15-26 overall and 10-13 on the road, while the Drive fell to 22-19 overall and 14-9 at home. The contest was played in front of 4,968 fans at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End.

Leading the Crawdads’ offensive attack was Trey Hair with three hits and four RBIs, while Isaias Quiroz added three hits and one RBI to go with two hits and two RBIs from Blaine Crim and two hits from Pedro Gonzalez. Frainyer Chavez registered one hit and two RBIs, with Hickory also getting one hit and one RBI apiece from Jose Acosta and Miguel Aparicio and one hit each from Jonathan Ornelas, Kellen Strahm and Jake Guenther.

The winning pitcher was Avery Weems (1-2), who tossed five innings of scoreless, hitless ball with seven strikeouts and no walks. Seth Nordlin replaced him and earned a four-inning save, allowing five runs on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks.