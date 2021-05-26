Crawdads pound out 12 hits in 11-2 win over Dash

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads’ offense has struggled to produce runs through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, but the bats came alive in a major way during Tuesday night’s 11-2, rain-shortened road victory over the Winston-Salem Dash. The victory was the fourth straight for Hickory, which finished with a season-high 12 hits to improve to 8-11 on the season.
On the other side, Winston Salem fell to 9-10 ahead of tonight's second game of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday and Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Crawdads scored in each of the first three innings, crossing the plate once in the top of the first, four times in the second and three times in the third. Hickory added three more runs in the fifth, while the Dash managed single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth frames.
A grand slam from Jose Acosta accounted for Hickory’s four spot in the second, and the Crawdads’ second baseman had two hits and four RBIs in the contest. Kellen Strahm and Jake Guenther also contributed two hits apiece, while Blaine Crim had one hit and two RBIs to go with one hit and one RBI each from Jonathan Ornelas, David Garcia, Kole Enright and Frainyer Chavez and one hit from Pedro Gonzalez.
Three Hickory pitchers limited the Dash to five hits. Starter Justin Slaten gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in four innings, while Jesus Linarez earned the win thanks to two innings of one-run, three-hit relief with two strikeouts and no walks. Nick Starr retired the leadoff batter in the seventh before rain forced an early end to the contest.
Crawdads make roster moves prior to Tuesday’s game
The Texas Rangers announced three roster moves for the Crawdads on Tuesday, which resulted in outfielder Kellen Strahm and pitcher Nick Starr joining the team. Catcher Isaias Quiroz was sent by the Rangers to their development list.
Starr joins the Crawdads for the second time, having pitched in eight games (1-0, 11.91 ERA) in 2019 for the team, which was then a Low-A affiliate. With Down East, Starr allowed just three base runners and struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings in five games, posting a 3-0 record. The native of Conway, Arkansas, was signed by the Rangers as a free agent in 2018 out of the University of Southern Arkansas. This is Starr’s first promotion to Class High-A.
Placed on the Crawdads’ injured list at the start of the season, Strahm, a native of Eugene, Oregon, is making his first appearance with both Hickory and Class High-A. After the Rangers selected him in the fifth round in 2019 out of San Jose State, Strahm hit .288 with five homers, 28 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 51 games, which were split between the Rangers’ rookie affiliate in the Arizona Summer League and short-season Spokane.
Quiroz went 0-for-9 for the Crawdads in four games, playing just one in the field.