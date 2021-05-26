Crawdads pound out 12 hits in 11-2 win over Dash

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads’ offense has struggled to produce runs through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, but the bats came alive in a major way during Tuesday night’s 11-2, rain-shortened road victory over the Winston-Salem Dash. The victory was the fourth straight for Hickory, which finished with a season-high 12 hits to improve to 8-11 on the season.

On the other side, Winston Salem fell to 9-10 ahead of tonight's second game of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday and Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Crawdads scored in each of the first three innings, crossing the plate once in the top of the first, four times in the second and three times in the third. Hickory added three more runs in the fifth, while the Dash managed single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth frames.

A grand slam from Jose Acosta accounted for Hickory’s four spot in the second, and the Crawdads’ second baseman had two hits and four RBIs in the contest. Kellen Strahm and Jake Guenther also contributed two hits apiece, while Blaine Crim had one hit and two RBIs to go with one hit and one RBI each from Jonathan Ornelas, David Garcia, Kole Enright and Frainyer Chavez and one hit from Pedro Gonzalez.