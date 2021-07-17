Crawdads pound IronBirds 20-2, finish with 23 hits

The Hickory Crawdads finished with season highs in runs and hits during Friday night’s home game against the Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds. Hickory pounded out 23 hits in the 20-2 victory over its High-A East League foes.
A total of 2,585 fans attended the contest, which was held at the Crawdads’ L.P. Frans Stadium. The win was the second in a row for Hickory, which dropped the first two games against Aberdeen but improved to 27-37 following back-to-back victories over the IronBirds.
Aberdeen fell to 35-28 and remains in second place in the High-A East’s North Division. The IronBirds enter tonight's 7 p.m. contest against Hickory 5 ½ games behind the Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades for the top spot in the North.
The Crawdads will also host the IronBirds on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the final matchup of the six-game series. After that, Hickory travels to Asheville for a six-game series with the Tourists that begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., while Aberdeen hosts a six-game series with the Renegades that starts on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
The Crawdads scored in six of their eight at-bats, tallying three runs in the first inning, four runs in the second, four runs in the third, three runs in the fourth, three runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh. Meanwhile, Aberdeen scored its only runs on a two-run home run from Andrew Daschbach with one out in the seventh.
Speaking of homers, Hickory’s Blaine Crim and Justin Foscue hit two apiece to go with one from Kellen Strahm. Foscue had four hits and seven RBIs, while Strahm finished with four hits and five RBIs, Crim recorded three hits and five RBIs, Jonathan Ornelas had three hits and two RBIs, Jake Guenther notched three hits, Frainyer Chavez added one hit and one RBI and Trey Hair and Jared Walker had one hit apiece.
Hickory’s Zak Kent (5-2) earned the win following six innings of scoreless, hitless ball with nine strikeouts and one walk. Nic Laio pitched the final three innings, notching his first save after giving up two runs on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
The losing pitcher was Aberdeen’s Conner Loeprich (0-1), who surrendered seven runs on 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two and issued no walks before giving way to Shelton Perkins, while Easton Lucas, Kade Strowd and Clayton McGinness also saw time on the mound for the IronBirds.