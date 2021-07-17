Crawdads pound IronBirds 20-2, finish with 23 hits

The Hickory Crawdads finished with season highs in runs and hits during Friday night’s home game against the Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds. Hickory pounded out 23 hits in the 20-2 victory over its High-A East League foes.

A total of 2,585 fans attended the contest, which was held at the Crawdads’ L.P. Frans Stadium. The win was the second in a row for Hickory, which dropped the first two games against Aberdeen but improved to 27-37 following back-to-back victories over the IronBirds.

Aberdeen fell to 35-28 and remains in second place in the High-A East’s North Division. The IronBirds enter tonight's 7 p.m. contest against Hickory 5 ½ games behind the Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades for the top spot in the North.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Crawdads will also host the IronBirds on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the final matchup of the six-game series. After that, Hickory travels to Asheville for a six-game series with the Tourists that begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., while Aberdeen hosts a six-game series with the Renegades that starts on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.