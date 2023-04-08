Today's South Atlantic League doubleheader between the Hickory Crawdads and Winston-Salem Dash, which was scheduled to be played at Hickory’s L.P. Frans Stadium, has been postponed due to rain and thunderstorms in the area. The teams opened the season on Thursday, with the Crawdads winning 10-5, but Friday’s contest was rained out and was set to be made up as part of a seven-inning twin bill before the announcement this afternoon.

Both games will be made up when Hickory visits Winston-Salem for a six-game series April 25-30, and tickets from today can be exchanged at the Crawdads’ ticket office for a future game this season, although an upgrade is required for the July 2 game and the nights when postgame Christian concerts are planned. Today's Luisangel Acuña bobblehead giveaway has been rescheduled to Friday, May 5.

The Crawdads return to action on Tuesday, when they are scheduled to begin a six-game road series with the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.

Hickory’s next home contest is set for April 18, when the Crawdads will start a six-game series with the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans.