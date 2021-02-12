Crawdads placed in High-A East league

The next step of a major restructuring by Major League Baseball (MLB) of the minor leagues was announced on Friday. The result for the Hickory Crawdads is they will play in a new league starting this spring.

The Crawdads, the Class High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have been placed in what is currently termed a “High-A East” league, a 12-team league that stretches from the New York City area to the Carolinas and over to Western Kentucky. A name for the league has not been announced at this time.

The High-A East league is split into two uneven numbered divisions Northern and Southern. The Northern Division will have five teams, while the Southern will have seven. The Crawdads will play in the Southern Division along with former South Atlantic League rivals.

Former SAL rivals in the Southern Division include the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros affiliate), Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), Greenville (South Carolina) Drive (Boston Red Sox) and Rome (Georgia) Braves (Atlanta Braves). They will be joined by the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), who were formerly a Low-A team in the Midwest League and also a SAL team in 2009, and the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox), formerly of the Carolina League.