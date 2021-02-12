Crawdads placed in High-A East league

The next step of a major restructuring by Major League Baseball (MLB) of the minor leagues was announced on Friday. The result for the Hickory Crawdads is they will play in a new league starting this spring.
The Crawdads, the Class High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have been placed in what is currently termed a “High-A East” league, a 12-team league that stretches from the New York City area to the Carolinas and over to Western Kentucky. A name for the league has not been announced at this time.
The High-A East league is split into two uneven numbered divisions Northern and Southern. The Northern Division will have five teams, while the Southern will have seven. The Crawdads will play in the Southern Division along with former South Atlantic League rivals.
Former SAL rivals in the Southern Division include the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros affiliate), Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), Greenville (South Carolina) Drive (Boston Red Sox) and Rome (Georgia) Braves (Atlanta Braves). They will be joined by the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), who were formerly a Low-A team in the Midwest League and also a SAL team in 2009, and the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox), formerly of the Carolina League.
The five-team Northern Division will include another former SAL team, the Jersey Shore (previously known as Lakewood) BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies). The other four teams are the Aberdeen (Maryland) Ironbirds (Baltimore Orioles), Brooklyn (New York) Cyclones (New York Mets), Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades (New York Yankees) and Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks (Washington Nationals). Aberdeen, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley were all members of the Short-Season-A New York Penn League. Wilmington comes from the Carolina League.
Curiously, part of the restructuring by MLB of Minor League Baseball was to lessen travel burdens for its players. With the uneven number of divisions in the High-A East league, there will be at least one interdivision matchup for each series. While most of Hickory’s intra-division rivals are within a couple of hours, for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the closest division member is 267 miles away in Rome, Georgia. They are 395 miles from Hickory and a whopping 491 miles from Greensboro. Under rules sent out by MLB as part of the restructuring, teams that travel more than 350 miles by bus must have an off day scheduled or fly to the destination.
Of local interest, the Triple-A Charlotte Knights (White Sox), formerly of the International League, will be part of a sprawling 20-team Triple-A East league that will stretch from Jacksonville, Florida, to Worcester, Massachusetts, over to St. Paul, Minnesota, and down to Memphis, Tennessee. The league will be divided into two seven-team divisions and one six-team division.
The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (formerly Intimidators) will play as a White Sox affiliate in a Low-A East league that includes former SAL members Augusta (Georgia), Charleston (South Carolina), Columbia (South Carolina) and Delmarva (Maryland). They are joined by former Carolina League teams, including the Crawdads’ fellow Rangers affiliate in Down East (Kinston), as well as Carolina (Zebulon), Fayetteville, Fredericksburg (Virginia), Lynchburg (Virginia), Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) and Salem (Virginia).
As far as when play will begin, schedules have yet to be released for the 2021 season. However, indications are that those will be sent out by teams in the near future.
MLB also announced that all 120 minor league teams offered invitations to become Professional Development League (PDL) license holders have agreed to accept. The PDL agreement has laid out the terms of responsibility for MLB and the club’s minor league partners over the next 10 years.
“We are excited to unveil this new model,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in the press release sent out by MLB, “which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities. In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field.”