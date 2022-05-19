Crawdads outlast Drive in 10 innings

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the score before plating three runs in the 10th to defeat the Greenville Drive 6-3 on the road Wednesday at Fluor Field at the West End. A total of 3,337 fans attended the South Atlantic League contest, during which the Crawdads outhit Greenville 11-6 and benefited from two errors by the Drive.

Trailing 3-2 entering the ninth, Hickory’s Trevor Hauver drew a leadoff walk before being replaced by pinch-runner Angel Aponte. Aponte moved to second on a one-out single from Chris Seise before advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a single from Keyber Rodriguez.

After winning pitcher John Matthews (1-0) retired the Drive (15-20) in order in the bottom of the ninth to complete his fourth inning of relief, the Crawdads tallied three runs in the 10th on a two-run home run from Evan Carter and a sacrifice fly from Aponte that scored Luisangel Acuna, who had singled earlier in the frame. Speaking of Acuna, he was the only player for either team to record three hits.

Seise and Cristian Inoa added two hits apiece for Hickory (18-16), which also received one hit each from Carter, Rodriguez, Jayce Easley and Cody Freeman. Meanwhile, Greenville got two hits apiece from Ceddanne Rafaela and Matthew Lugo to go with one hit each from Gilberto Jimenez and Nicholas Northcut.

Crawdads reliever Marc Church pitched a scoreless 10th to earn his third save, while Greenville’s Casey Cobb (2-1) took the loss. Ricky Vanasco started and pitched five innings for Hickory, with the Drive receiving 1 2/3 innings from starter Brendan Cellucci before going to the bullpen.

Game 3 of the six-game series takes place tonight at 7:05 p.m., which will also be the start time for Friday’s contest.