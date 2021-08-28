Crawdads notch 13-6 win over Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads turned the tables on the Greenville Drive Friday night, bouncing back from an eight-run defeat in the previous game to collect a 13-6 victory over their High-A East League South Division adversaries. The contest took place at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End, with a crowd of 5,109 in attendance.

Hickory (45-52) outhit the Drive (53-46) 13-10 behind three hits and three RBIs from David Garcia, two hits and three RBIs from Trey Hair, two hits and one RBI apiece from Jonathan Ornelas, Ezequiel Duran and Dustin Harris, one hit and three RBIs from Trevor Hauver and one hit from Pedro Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Greenville got two hits and two RBIs from Stephen Scott, two hits and one RBI from Christian Koss, two hits each from Jaxx Groshans and Dean Miller and one hit and one RBI apiece from Nick Sogard and Dominic D’Alessandro.

Three Crawdads homered on Friday, with Duran and Harris blasting solo home runs in the second and sixth innings, respectively, and Hauver clobbering a three-run shot earlier in the sixth. On the other side, Greenville received a solo homer from Koss in the first and a solo shot from Sogard in the fourth.