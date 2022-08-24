Crawdads nip Renegades in series opener

FISHKILL, N.Y. — The Hickory Crawdads bounced back from their only loss of a six-game South Atlantic League series against the Winston-Salem Dash with a 3-2 road victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Tuesday at Dutchess Stadium. Trailing 2-1 entering the sixth inning, the Crawdads pulled ahead for good on back-to-back RBI singles from Angel Aponte and Chris Seise, both of which came with two outs.

Hickory (62-53, 24-25 in second half) outhit Hudson Valley (61-53, 27-21) 7-5 thanks to two hits from Alejandro Ozuna and one apiece from Frainyer Chavez, Cristian Inoa, Cody Freeman, Aponte and Seise. Tuesday’s game was contested in front of 2,249 fans.

The winning pitcher was the Crawdads’ Josh Stephan (1-1), who threw five innings of two-run (one earned), three-hit ball with six strikeouts and two walks. Nick Krauth pitched the next three innings for Hickory before Michael Brewer struck out two and worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his second save.

Renegades relief pitcher Edgar Barclay (5-4) took the loss after giving up two runs on three hits in three innings. He struck out four and issued no walks.

The teams continue their six-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m.