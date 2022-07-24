Crawdads nip Grasshoppers in extra innings, salvage series finale

GREENSBORO — After losing the first two games of a three-game road series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Hickory Crawdads salvaged the series finale on Sunday, winning 10-9 in 10 innings in front of 2,538 fans at First National Bank Field. With the victory, Hickory improved to 48-42 overall and 10-14 in the second half while dropping Greensboro to 38-50 and 11-12.

After the Grasshoppers scored a single run in the bottom of the second inning, the Crawdads took their first lead courtesy of a two-run double from Thomas Saggese in the top of the third. Greensboro responded with two runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth, but Hickory retook the lead thanks to a six-run seventh.

Following a wild pitch that allowed Hickory’s Evan Carter to score in the seventh, the Crawdads also received RBI singles from Cody Freeman and Chris Seise to go with a three-run home run from Scott Kapers. Then Aaron Zavala blasted a solo homer in the eighth to extend Hickory’s advantage before Greensboro registered a pair of blasts in the ninth, pulling within two runs on a solo shot from Endy Rodriguez and tying things at 9-all on a two-run homer from Eli Wilson.

From there, a sacrifice fly to left from Carter served as the difference for the Crawdads. Keyber Rodriguez crossed the plate on the play, and then Hickory relief pitcher Tyree Thompson (1-0) earned the win after inducing a game-ending groundout with the bases loaded.

On the other side, the Grasshoppers’ Eddy Yean (3-3) took the loss. He was one of six pitchers used by Greensboro, while the Crawdads employed five hurlers.

The Crawdads begin a six-game home series with the Rome (Georgia) Braves on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Greensboro hosts the Winston-Salem Dash at 6:30 p.m.