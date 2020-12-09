Crawdads moving to High-A for 2021

The times they are a-changin’ in minor league baseball, and 14 months after Baseball America first reported that Major League Baseball (MLB) intended to contract 42 minor league teams, the day of reckoning arrived on Wednesday. While the Hickory Crawdads will remain intact, there are changes to come for the team when they next take the field at L.P. Frans Stadium.
After 27 seasons of baseball in the South Atlantic League — not counting the lost 2020 season due to COVID-19 — the Crawdads will bump up in classification from Low-A to High-A for 2021, as announced by the ownership of the Texas Rangers in a press release on Wednesday. The Rangers, who began their affiliation with Hickory in 2009, purchased the Crawdads in 2017.
“With all the speculation about the future of Minor League Baseball, we are excited to receive our invitation to be the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers,” said Crawdads general manager Douglas Locascio. “We are thrilled that the City of Hickory and our fans will be able to witness top-quality professional baseball for years to come.”
The Crawdads' re-classification comes in a switch with the Down East Wood Ducks — based in Kinston — who will become the Rangers' Low-A affiliate, as announced by the Rangers on Wednesday.
The Rangers will keep their AA affiliation at Frisco (Texas), and return to Round Rock (Texas) for their AAA affiliate. Texas previously played in Round Rock from 2011 to 2018 before a two-year stint in Nashville.
“The Texas Rangers are pleased to invite these four outstanding franchises to be a part of our minor league system going forward,” said Rangers Managing Partner Ray Davis. “We look forward to the opportunity of returning to Central Texas, where we previously had a great eight-year partnership with the Round Rock Express. The Rangers have enjoyed strong relationships with our Frisco, Hickory and Down East affiliates for a number of years, and those will continue as we go forward.”
While some affiliation agreements had been reached previously, Baseball America and other media outlets confirmed that MLB issued official invitations to 119 teams on Wednesday to fill the slots of four classification levels for all 30 teams. The final team for Low-A Colorado, which was previously affiliated with Asheville, has yet to be announced, as Asheville has received an invitation to become the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
While most clubs receiving invitations from MLB are expected to accept, teams have 30 days in which to accept the terms of the agreement with MLB. Once agreements have been signed, or teams that do not wish to continue under the terms set by MLB are set aside and replaced, leagues will be organized. The leagues and club members are not expected to be announced until late January or early February, according to Baseball America.
Among the area teams to receive an invitation that would seem to be a fit for a league with Hickory are Rome, Georgia (Atlanta Braves affiliate); Greenville, South Carolina (Boston Red Sox); Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox); Asheville; and Greensboro (Pittsburgh Pirates). Except for Winston-Salem, the other four teams were members with the Crawdads in the South Atlantic League.
South Atlantic League teams not receiving invitations from MLB are the Hagerstown (Maryland) Suns, defending champion Lexington (Kentucky) Legends and the West Virginia Power.
