Crawdads moving to High-A for 2021

“The Texas Rangers are pleased to invite these four outstanding franchises to be a part of our minor league system going forward,” said Rangers Managing Partner Ray Davis. “We look forward to the opportunity of returning to Central Texas, where we previously had a great eight-year partnership with the Round Rock Express. The Rangers have enjoyed strong relationships with our Frisco, Hickory and Down East affiliates for a number of years, and those will continue as we go forward.”

While some affiliation agreements had been reached previously, Baseball America and other media outlets confirmed that MLB issued official invitations to 119 teams on Wednesday to fill the slots of four classification levels for all 30 teams. The final team for Low-A Colorado, which was previously affiliated with Asheville, has yet to be announced, as Asheville has received an invitation to become the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

While most clubs receiving invitations from MLB are expected to accept, teams have 30 days in which to accept the terms of the agreement with MLB. Once agreements have been signed, or teams that do not wish to continue under the terms set by MLB are set aside and replaced, leagues will be organized. The leagues and club members are not expected to be announced until late January or early February, according to Baseball America.