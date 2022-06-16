Crawdads make it two in a row vs. Drive

The Hickory Crawdads entered Wednesday night’s South Atlantic League game knowing they needed a win to keep up in the South Division chase. The Crawdads' offense provided plenty of firepower on a steamy night and routed the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive 13-6 in front of 1,022 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory kept the Crawdads (35-24) within a half-game of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-23), who defeated Winston-Salem 4-2 in a home game played earlier in the day in Kentucky. The Hot Rods’ win reduced their magic number to clinch the first-half division title to seven, with the winner of the first half being assured a playoff spot at the end of the season. The series for both teams continue tonight, with the Crawdads hosting the Drive at 7 p.m.

The current six-game series features Hickory’s lineup — which leads the SAL in most offensive statistical categories, including a .271 batting average — against a pitching staff that has allowed a .288 batting average, the worst in the SAL. The disparity played out for a second night in a row, as Hickory pounded out 19 hits and scored in five straight innings.

The Crawdads have scored in nine of the 16 innings they have come to bat in the series and have accumulated 32 hits. On Wednesday, six Crawdads reached base three or more times, with Evan Carter and Randy Florentino getting aboard four times each. Florentino, Luisangel Acuna and Trevor Hauver each had three hits.

The Crawdads started the onslaught against Drive starter Yusniel Padron-Artiles (3-6) with three runs in the second. With one out, Keyber Rodriguez doubled and scored on Florentino’s single. One out later, Aaron Zavala smashed his fourth homer of the season over the billboards in right.

In the third, a walk and a pair of soft singles loaded the bases with two outs before Padron-Artiles walked Jake Guenther to force in a run. Zavala’s second run-scoring hit brought in Rodriguez.

When Hauver doubled in Carter to make it 6-0 in the fourth, it provided plenty of cushion for Hickory starter Ricky Vanasco (2-2). The right-hander faced the minimum through four innings before the heat began to take a toll in the fifth. A couple of line-drive singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Drive, who scored their first run, as catcher Florentino’s attempt to pick off a runner at third bounced into left and brought in Nicholas Northcut. Nick Decker’s groundout to second scored Joe Davis.

However, the Crawdads put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the fifth against reliever Jordan DiValerio. With the bases loaded, Acuna singled in a pair of runs and later scored on Hauver’s ground-rule double. Cody Freeman’s single completed the scoring in the fifth to make it 11-2.

Matthew Lugo’s third home run of the series and ninth of the season ended Vanasco’s night at the start of the sixth. The Drive added a run on an RBI double from Brandon Howlett to get within 11-5, but the Crawdads answered in the bottom of the inning with Carter’s two-run single.

Alex Binelas’ RBI single in the seventh competed the scoring.

Note: The Texas Rangers announced roster moves for the Crawdads on Wednesday. First baseman Cristian Inoa and right-handed pitcher Ben Anderson were both placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons. First baseman Jake Guenther was reactivated from the inactive list.